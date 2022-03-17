The Challenge’s Natalie Negrotti and Britni Thornton pose in black lingerie together, tease marriage

The Challenge’s Natalie Negrotti and Britni Thornton were castmates during Vendettas and Final Reckoning. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti and Britni Thornton turned up the heat for their fans online again by teasing their recent photoshoot together.

For the past week or so, the former castmates teased fans with their lingerie photos before working on a shoot with each other.

On Wednesday, they shared yet another sizzling photo, this time in black lingerie, with a caption suggesting that maybe they just need to marry one another.

Natalie and Britni tease fans with black lingerie pic

Former Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti posed in purple lingerie last week and returned to Instagram with another stunning image on Wednesday, sharing the screen with castmate Britni Thornton.

The two women are face to face, striking a playful pose as they look at one another, smiling. In the suggestive photo, Natalie wears a black lingerie set, including a thong, as she tugs on her former castmate Britni’s sheer black lingerie featuring white polka dots.

There aren’t many visible accessories, except for Natalie’s earrings. Britni also has a necklace or other item dangling from her hand.

“Since we’re still single should we just get married? Me and @mtv_britinicol took some of the sexiest photos I’ve ever taken yet,” Natalie wrote in her caption, adding fans could see them via their exclusive Only Fans pages.

Britni shared the same photo and caption as her castmate, pointing fans towards their pages to see the entire shoot.

Natalie indicated via tags that Mandaline Photography handled the shoot, which took place at The 9 Studios in New York City. Elie Esper’s Salon and Bridal did their hair and makeup.

Britni teased photoshoot with Natalie last week

Many of The Challenge stars have shown off bikini, lingerie, and other fashion pictures on the Gram in recent weeks, including former finalist Georgia Harrison and winner Jenny West.

Last week, Britni Thornton shared a photo on her Instagram featuring herself in a floral lingerie item, with Natalie in skimpy red lingerie next to her.

“Tomorrow I am spending the day with this angel and we’re gunna create so much beautiful content for all of you😻,” Britni wrote in the caption.

Much like Natalie did in a post on her Instagram, Britni offered a special incentive for individuals who subscribed to her and Natalie’s Only Fans, as they’d get to watch the photoshoot live.

In addition, they revealed one lucky winner would get an exclusive Skype call to chat with them and “watch them” work their magic “behind the scenes.”

Britni last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning season with Natalie Negrotti. The duo were also castmates during Vendettas.

Britni, a former Are You The One? star, never reached a final. Natalie reached the Final Reckoning final and finished third overall with her teammate, fellow Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore.

Since then, they’ve been mostly participating in steamy photoshoots, with Natalie also involved in other projects and promotions. That included her appearance as a personality for last summer’s Big Brother Celebrity Boxing event.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.