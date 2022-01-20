The Challenge: Ayanna Mackins, CT Tamburello among nominees for Moment of the Year award

Ayanna Mackins and CT Tamburello of The Challenge are nominees for the Moment of the Year Award. Pic credit: Paramount+/MTV

Awards are being given out for various categories on the past several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and The Challenge: All Stars, including best rookies, eliminations, Challengers, and moments.

One particular category highlights the biggest moments that happened on the various shows, and it certainly puts a spotlight on several hilarious scenes and emotional moments that stood out.

The nominees who could claim the annual award include fan favorites CT Tamburello, Ayanna Mackins, and Leroy Garrett, among others.

Ayanna, CT among funniest moments nominees

The Challenge Mania Podcast is handing out awards based on The Challenge: Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies seasons on MTV, as well as the two All Stars seasons on Paramount Plus.

That gives plenty of material to choose from for Moment of the Year, including several funny scenes from the show’s various seasons in the past year.

One of those moments arrived during the premiere episode of Double Agents. As the men’s competitors were battling to obtain a capsule with a code on it, someone lost their shoe. CT Tamburello picked it up and tossed it behind him, not realizing that Wes Bergmann was just a few feet away.

That resulted in the shoe smacking Wes in the face hard. It created a GIF and meme-worthy moment from The Challenge that will stand the test of time.

Another hilarious moment arrived just weeks ago during an episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2. Jodi Weatherton couldn’t find her Greek salad and asked castmate Ayanna Mackins about it, which resulted in Ayanna suggesting she could help her clean up if she wanted.

Later on, Ayanna revealed she was the culprit who enjoyed Jodi’s Greek salad. She presented a detailed story of how much she enjoyed consuming that lovely salad to her castmates during the nomination meeting, bringing plenty of laughs.

Another funny All Stars 2 moment on the list featured Steve Meinke commenting on Derrick Kosinski’s choice of attire for the voting meeting. Challenge Mania host Scott Yager shared all of the nominees via Instagram.

Leroy’s retirement, Arissa’s tell-off also nominees

Two of The Challenge stars nominated in the Moment of the Year appeared in seasons of MTV’s The Real World, where “people stop being polite and start getting real.”

Arissa Hill certainly got real with her All Stars castmates after she got voted into elimination by most of them. Rather than competing against Beth Stolarczyk, Arissa chose not to participate. She erupted in a tirade, swearing at her castmates and telling them off for “living foul.”

After flipping off her castmates and delivering more expletives, Arissa exited the elimination, ending her season in a heated moment.

Last but not least, the retirement of a longtime Challenge veteran, Leroy Garrett, arrived with his Double Agents season. It became public knowledge online that Leroy was leaving the show after Season 36, and then was presented as a storyline during the episodes.

He eventually revealed it to castmates during the final, which Leroy ran alongside his former Real World castmate and good friend, Nany Gonzalez. They’d finish in third place overall, and while there was no cash prize for third, Leroy left with plenty of memories and his girlfriend Kam Williams.

With that said, it’s going to be a tough decision for Moment of the Year, as fans will have to determine whether hilarity, drama, or a tribute to Leroy’s Challenge career is worthy of the win. Voting happens via the Challenge Mania Patreon, which requires subscribing to one of the various tier levels.

Other awards will go out to Challenger of the Year, Male and Female Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Elimination of the Year.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.