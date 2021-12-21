The Challenge: Ashley Mitchell reveals if she’d share money if she was who won Spies, Lies & Allies season

The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell commented on that Season 37 prize money decision. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season featured three former champions amongst the returning cast members and two who won The Challenge in more than one season.

Ashley Mitchell was a two-time champion, while Chris “CT” Tamburello came into Season 37 with four seasons won. In addition, they had Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra come in a few episodes late as a replacement.

In a series of replies to her fans, Ashley commented about returning to the show and whether she’d share any prize money.

Ashley comments if she’d share Season 37 prize money

After getting kicked off Season 37, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell remains a fan favorite. Ashley showed she’s in the holiday spirit with a recent Instagram post from The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

The two-time Challenge champion asked fans, “What’s your holiday wish this year?” and told them to “sound off” in the comments since Santa is reading them.

That prompted plenty of fans to chime in with various requests, some of which included seeing their favorite Challenge star back on the show.

At least one fan asked Ashley about that major decision that Season 37 winners Kaycee Clark and Chris “CT” Tamburello got once they won Spies, Lies & Allies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The duo claimed first place, and TJ Lavin told them that it was worth a million dollars. TJ then asked CT and Kaycee to decide if they wanted to keep it all or share some with the other two teams. Tori Deal and Kyle Christie finished in second place, and Devin Walker and Emy Alupei were third.

A fan asked Ashley if she would’ve also shared money if she won the Season 37 final alongside CT. In typical Ashley fashion, she reverted to saying she’d do what she did in Final Reckoning.

“lol no I would have made it a good TV show where we would have to fight on it…,” she replied.

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Will Ashley Mitchell return for The Challenge Season 38?

With the conclusion of Spies, Lies & Allies on Wednesday, December 15, all that remains is the Season 37 reunion special, set for December 22.

Ashley isn’t advertised as part of that event filmed in late October after Season 37 ended. However, many of her castmates will be there, including her good friend Amanda Garcia. Based on a reunion teaser trailer, Amanda is ready to bring the drama too.

As far as Season 38 goes, fans are already asking to see Ashley return to win that third championship.

“Oh we need the lord above for that,” Ashley told a fan who suggested they want to see her win next season.

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Another fan said they want to see Ashley come back and become a three-time champion, to which she told them they’ll need “Jesus for that not Santa.”

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Another fan suggested they want to see Ashley on The Challenge forever, which Ashley called her “nightmare” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Perhaps Ashley could have more seasons as a competitor and then take over for TJ Lavin as host one day?

Until then, fans will be waiting to see if she returns for Season 38 or after that. Rumors suggest that just about everyone imaginable from The Challenge cast has received availability calls.

Ashley mentioned she was working on anger management after being deactivated from Season 37, so it’s unknown if she is amongst those cast members contacted for the next season.

Some of her fellow Challenge vets, including CT Tamburello and Cory Wharton, have also mentioned taking a short break from the show, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ashley do the same.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.