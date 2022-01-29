The Challenge alum Robin Hibbard posted recent requests for help, castmates react to her situation

Robin Hibbard during The Challenge: Rivals season on MTV. Pic credit: Paramount+

Robin Hibbard, a three-time finalist on MTV’s The Challenge, has been in a “bad place” with addiction struggles, according to her castmate and ex-boyfriend Mark Long.

Mark brought up Robin’s situation earlier this month during Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast for The Ringer, also mentioning his All Stars castmate Jisela Delgado had seen Robin and offered her help.

Since then, several of Robin’s recent social media posts show her asking for money, food, and shelter. Along with that, a recent story about Robin’s situation involving homelessness and drugs has drawn reactions from several of her former castmates.

The Challenge vet’s posts show requests for help

Monsters & Critics previously reported about former Challenger Robin Hibbard’s situation, as revealed by her ex and former castmate Mark Long during the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. Since then, more has surfaced with Robin’s story, including her repeated requests for help on social media.

A Facebook page for Robin, which uses her married last name Coulter, has a series of posts showing her asking others for food, money, and shelter.

“Is anyone around I’m really hungry and cold sorry I don’t know low and embarrassing you want me to go,” a January 26 post that Robin shared in Community Help reads.

Pic credit: Robin Coulter/Facebook

She had several other posts on the same day requesting help. In another, she mentions needing assistance finding her family and a place to stay.

Shortly ahead of that post, Robin asked for someone to cash app her “a few dollars to eat.” She also states she’s “not a hooker” and has “never been one.”

Pic credit: Robin Coulter/Facebook

On January 23, another post shows the former Real World and Challenge star asking others for help as she tries to “stay sober and safe.”

Pic credit: Robin Coulter/Facebook

In addition to other posts similar to the ones above, the Facebook page contains quotes and various songs shared via the Pandora music streaming app or site. Based on replies to Robin’s posts asking for help on the page, many individuals have offered support to Robin but have been unable to connect with her in their attempts.

Robin’s Challenge castmates react to story

A story via The Sun arrived this past week talking further about Robin’s situation, including a history of drug-related arrests. It mentions several arrests dating back to 2019, including an arrest for heroin possession. It’s also mentioned that Robin is homeless.

The report indicates that two of Robin’s family members applied for custody of her children in July 2019. Family members were awarded temporary custody of Robin and her husband Bryan’s children in November 2019.

A screenshot of the recent story was shared on a Challenge superfan page on Instagram, with several of Robin’s former castmates reacting to the news in the comments section.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

“So tragic, such an amazing soul,” Johnny Bananas wrote in an Instagram comment with a broken heart emoji.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

“This is extremely sad. I hope she gets the help she needs,” Robin’s former castmate and Rivals teammate Aneesa Ferreira commented.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Robin’s former castmate Paula Beckert said she was “praying for Robin, but also for her children,” adding she hoped they were “in a safe and healthy environment and getting therapy for themselves.”

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Robin Hibbard, 42, originally appeared on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego in 2004 before transitioning to The Challenge. She appeared in nine seasons, beginning with Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004.

Her final season was Battle of the Exes, which was filmed in 2011 and aired in 2012. During her Challenge career, Robin reached three finals with no wins and tallied just over $8,500 in prize money.

Based on the above reactions from castmates and the attempts by individuals to help Robin, she has many people offering assistance if she’s willing to accept that help.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.