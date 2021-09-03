The Challenge alum Nicole Ramos is engaged, Nany Gonzalez and other castmates react

The Challenge alum Nicole Ramos revealed that she got engaged in Hawaii. Pic credit: @nicolexoramos/Instagram

Nicole Ramos, who appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach and multiple seasons of The Challenge, has officially become engaged!

The reality TV star and her fiance recently shared a getaway to a tropical location where he popped the question with a ring in hand, and she said “Yes.”

That prompted many former castmates to react to the big announcement, including Nicole’s Bloodlines family member, Nany Gonzalez.

Nicole reveals she got engaged in Hawaii

This past week, the news started circulating on various fan accounts that former The Challenge cast member Nicole Ramos got engaged while she was vacationing in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Shawn Morrison.

She shared a series of gorgeous images, with one showing Shawn down on one knee on a cliff proposing to her in front of the crashing waves. Another image showed the happily engaged couple holding hands on the beach.

“Ended Hawaii with a YES,” Nicole wrote in a caption on her post from Shipwreck Beach, Kauai.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A Challenge fan account that supports cast members including Nany, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley” and Jemmye Carroll also shared an IG post.

In the first image, the couple is kissing with Nicole holding her hand out to display her beautiful engagement ring. A short video clip is also part of the IG post featuring Nicole carrying a large wedding ring floatie on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nany and jemmye fanpage (@nany.jemmye.bigt.backup) Her relationship has been mostly kept private until the recent engagement reveal. In fact, the engagement post that Nicole shared on Thursday, September 2, was her first on her IG page since this past May.



Not a whole lot is known about her fiance yet. Based on Shawn’s Instagram page, he is the general manager of Tangra Night Club located in the historic Latin quarter of Ybor City in Tampa, Florida.

Castmates react to Nicole’s engagement news

Years before her engagement, Nicole appeared on several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and the Ex on the Beach 2 show.

Her debut came on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines in late 2015. That season featured Challenge stars teamed up with a family member and Nicole was there with her cousin, Nany Gonzalez. They’d last until Episode 6 where KellyAnne Judd won in an elimination against Nany, sending the cousins home.

Nicole returned for Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, and 2018’s Vendettas, with the latter her most recent appearance on the show.

Many of her Challenge castmates from various seasons dropped by the recent Instagram post to offer congratulations on her engagement.

“Love this!!!! Congrats,” her cousin Nany wrote along with emojis showing a champagne bottle and a heart.

Pic credit: @nicolexramos/Instagram

Cara Maria Sorbello, who had an infamous reaction to her castmates Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal getting engaged on War of the Worlds 2, also left kind words for Nicole.

“What a lucky guy. He gets pure comedy gold wrapped up in a sex pot package for the rest of his life. Miss u girl,” Cara commented.

Pic credit: @nicolexoramos/Instagram

Britni Thornton, who appeared on the Dirty 30 and Vendettas seasons of The Challenge with Nicole, also left her congratulations.

Pic credit: @nicolexoramos/Instagram

Other castmates who left comments included Nicole’s Dirty 30 castmate Ammo Elizabeth and Vendettas’ castmate Natalie Negrotti.

Pic credit: @nicolexoramos/Instagram

Pic credit: @nicolexoramos/Instagram

It’s been three years since Nicole appeared on a season of The Challenge, with fans hoping that maybe she’ll make a comeback for Season 38 or thereafter. However, she’ll be a bit busy planning her wedding and eventually settling into her new married life.

With four seasons on her resume, the 29-year-old reality TV star could even land on the All Stars spinoff at some point in the future, depending on its lifespan on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.