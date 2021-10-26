The Challenge alum Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg welcome twins, share video clip announcement

Actors Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung have welcomed twins. Pic credit: @jamiejchung/Instagram

Jamie Chung, a former winner on MTV’s The Challenge, and her husband, actor Bryan Greenberg, have officially welcomed twins!

Greenberg made the surprise announcement on social media just recently, showing off he and Jamie’s newborns.

That surprise post brought forth reactions from several other celebrities, congratulating Jamie and Bryan on their new additions.

Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg welcome twins

Another star from MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge has joined the group of reality TV stars with kids as 38-year-old Jamie Chung is now the proud mother of twins.

On Sunday, her husband Bryan Greenberg, 43, shared a short video clip to Instagram and Twitter in which he cuddles their adorable new twin babies.

“We got double the trouble now, @jamiejchung,” Greenberg wrote in his IG post caption.

Jamie shared heart emojis on her husband’s post in celebration of the event. The couple hasn’t provided any additional details about the birth of their twins as of this report.

Chung, and Greenberg, had been linked as a couple since 2012, according to People’s report. They tied the knot in 2015 with a wedding in Santa Barbara, California, which included a three-day celebration with a Halloween-themed welcome party.

Greenberg had a role in the popular drama series One Tree Hill, among others. He last appeared in the 2021 TV series Woman in the Book and just completed work on The Mental State. He and Jamie were also co-stars in 2015’s Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong.

Celebs react to news of Jamie and Bryan’s twins

Many of Jamie and Bryan’s fans and friends reacted to the surprising news of their new babies on Greenberg’s Instagram and Twitter posts. That included comedian and actress Mindy Kaling who congratulated the couple.

“ALL IS RIGHT!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!” actor and comedian Chris Delia wrote.

“They are sooo perfect,” wrote Jamie’s The Gifted co-star Elena Satine.

“I couldn’t love this more,” Hilarie Burton-Morgan, Greenberg’s co-star from One Tree Hill, replied on his Twitter post.

Chung has enjoyed acting career since MTV days

Several former MTV stars have gone on to bigger and better things beyond reality TV, including Jamie Chung. She rose to fame as a member of MTV’s The Real World: San Diego in 2004, alongside several future Challenge stars. They included Brad Fiorenza and Robin Hibbard.

From there, Jamie appeared on The Challenge’s Inferno II season, where she was part of the winning “Good Guys” team along with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Darrell Taylor, and Landon Lueck. She banked $57,500 in career winnings with that one season.

She didn’t return to The Challenge but instead pursued a career in acting, which has worked out well. She’s appeared in many projects with roles in This Is Us, Lovecraft Country, Sherwood, The Gifted, and the upcoming Dexter: New Blood TV series.

In addition to on-screen roles, she’s also done voice roles, including 2021’s Star Wars Visions on Disney Plus and the 2019 video game Kingdom Hearts III.

The official Instagram account for her 2015 film Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong shared the news of the couple’s twins along with a “Here’s your sequel” caption.

While Chung last appeared on The Challenge in 2006, she revealed that someone contacted her for the All Stars spinoff within the past year. However, she said she had to turn it down due to the timing of things with a project she was working on.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.