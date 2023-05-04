The Challenge alum Da’Vonne Rogers reveals she’s in The GOAT cast with former Real World star

Former The Challenge competitor and Big Brother houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers has confirmed she’s part of the upcoming show The GOAT.

The show will feature many other reality TV stars with Da’Vonne, including another Challenger, former The Real World: Hawaii star Teck “Money” Holmes.

To reveal her participation in The GOAT, Da’Vonne shared a cast photo on her official Instagram along with a message regarding her involvement in the upcoming project.

“Well… looks like those gifs , memes, and confessionals landed me on yet ANOTHER show 🥴,” Da’Vonne said in her caption.

“who knows … maybe I’ll actually play the game this time 👀🫠 lol” The Challenge alum joked.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She explained that there aren’t any details yet regarding when the show will premiere, but it will be released via Amazon Freevee.

Da’Vonne Rogers shares news of her involvement in The GOAT reality competition series. Pic credit: @davonnedianne_/Instagram

Da’Vonne to compete in The GOAT on Amazon Freevee

Based on details provided by Variety, The GOAT will be a new reality TV competition series on Amazon Freevee. Several months ago, Monsters and Critics reported online spoilers suggesting Challengers Da’Vonne and Teck joined The GOAT cast.

The premise involves 14 cast members competing in a series of mental, physical, and social challenges, with the winner becoming “the greatest of all time,” aka The GOAT.

Propagate and Amazon Studios produce the new series with a team of many individuals credited as executive producers. They include FBOY Island creator Elan Gale, The Office producer Lee Eisenberg, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, and comedian Daniel Tosh.

Tosh, known for his standup comedy and Tosh 2.0 series, will host The GOAT. As of this report, no premiere date has been revealed for the show.

For Da’Vonne, this is the latest in a series of reality TV appearances, including MTV’s The Challenge and Ex on the Beach. She arrived on the reality TV scene with CBS’ Big Brother 17, then returned for BB 18 and BB 22. She won America’s Favorite Houseguest after her Big Brother 22 season.

Her Challenge resume includes appearances in Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds, where her partners were Jozea Flores and Stephen Bear. She’ll bring her experience with BB and The Challenge, where she is 5-2 in eliminations, to The GOAT.

The GOAT cast features a plethora of reality TV stars

As mentioned, Da’Vonne isn’t the only Challenger on The Goat, as All Stars OG Teck is also in the cast. Teck, a former Real World star, last appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 2 season, where he reached the final but was eliminated in an early purge alongside Ayanna Mackins.

They’re joined by 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield, Survivor’s Wendell Holland, The Circle’s Joey Sasso, The Bachelor’s Joe Amabile, and The Real Housewives of New York City’s Jill Zarin.

Also appearing in The Goat are Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton, FBoy Island’s CJ Franco, Bachelor in Paradise star Tayshia Adams, Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus. The Goat premiere date is TBA for Amazon Freevee.