The Challenge alum Chet Cannon shoots his shot at Kim Kardashian following her breakup

Former reality TV star Chet Cannon thinks Kim Kardashian should date him after her recent breakup. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former Real World and The Challenge cast member Chet Cannon is making an effort to become the next man to date billionaire businesswoman and media personality Kim Kardashian.

Cannon shared a clever post on his social media in which he made his pitch to the fellow reality TV star, along with several photos from when he met Kim K and her mother, Kris Jenner, 13 years ago.

He mentioned Kim’s breakup, revealed earlier this month, as she split from actor and comedian Pete Davidson after a nearly year-long relationship.

“Hi @kimkardashian. I heard something about Pete being in the past, and anyway, we met at your birthday party (Tao //Vegas’ 09), and I just think we make a cute couple. I already get along with your mom,” he said in his IG post’s caption.

He shared a photo from when he met Kim at her 2009 birthday bash in Las Vegas and another picture of him sitting next to Kris Jenner.

“I completely understand the whole big family thing — coming from a big family myself (and honestly, everyone passes the vibe check). How random that my dog’s name also starts with a K (Kevin) lol — if that’s interesting to you, and I hope it is,” Chet said in the IG message.

He closed it out by telling Kim she could respond to him with a comment on his post or find him on Raya, a popular dating app that celebrities use. Chet even used a “#ChimChardashian” hashtag for a potential name of him and Kim K as a couple.

Kim K dated SNL star amid Kanye West divorce

Chet is looking to become the first former reality TV star that Kim Kardashian would date, as her previous boyfriends and husbands all came from other professions, with some making it into episodes of her reality TV show.

Her most recent relationship was with Pete Davidson, 28, who appeared on NBC’s sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live for eight seasons. In addition, Davidson has been appearing in films including The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad.

Reports arrived linking Davidson and Kardashian as a couple around October 2021, after Kim had been a guest host for SNL. The two shared a kiss scene during an Aladdin sketch on the show and ultimately went on to begin dating.

That was while Kim was still in the process of divorcing her then-husband, Kanye West, who began to display jealous behavior via various Instagram posts he aimed at Davidson, Kim K, and others.

One such IG post resulted in the rapper receiving a 24-hour ban from the platform and eventually saw him removed from the lineup of 2022 Grammys performers. It also led to him pulling out as a headliner for the Coachella 2022 lineup earlier this year.

Kim eventually obtained legally single status from the court, and Kanye went silent on his Instagram page as various media outlets continued to report about Kim and Pete’s relationship.

Despite what seemed like the two celebs going strong, Monsters and Critics reported that the couple had broken up after a relationship of nine months. That major news saw Kanye return to Instagram to post about it and now has potential suitors, including Chet, looking to win Kim’s heart.

Chet appeared in Real World and The Challenge

Chet Cannon, 37, first rose to fame as a cast member on The Real World: Brooklyn, which aired on MTV in 2009 and featured eight roommates living together. Castmates included JD Ordonez, Katelynn Cusanelli, Sarah Rice, and Devyn Simone.

Six of the eight cast members from that Real World season went on to appear in various seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, including Chet, who appeared in The Ruins, Cutthroat, and Free Agents.

He also appeared in Battle of the Seasons in 2012 along with Devyn, JD, and Sarah, with the group reaching the final and finishing in third place. That brought them each $10,000 in prize money.

Free Agents was Chet’s final season of the MTV show. He suffered an unfortunate chin injury and was worried over a possible infection, leading to him quitting in the Episode 1 elimination against Frank Sweeney.

Even though host TJ Lavin hates quitters, Kim K would probably understand as it’s essential to keep one’s appearance in stellar condition for all those high-profile events they might attend together!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Real World Homecoming episodes are available on Paramount Plus.