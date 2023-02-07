The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers reveal latest men’s and women’s elimination results

The Challenge: All Stars 4 continues to film in South Africa, with OG cast members competing for some significant prize money.

However, they need to reach the final for a chance to win that money, which means winning daily challenges and either staying out of or winning eliminations.

The cast seems stacked, and there have been several surprises already, including a few players who left without being traditionally eliminated.

Additionally, one replacement player arrived, and they were quickly ousted from the game after their arrival.

As of this writing, there have been nine eliminations, with five men and four women out of the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will contain spoilers from the upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars.

Latest All Stars 4 eliminations including returning OG

Occasionally, spoiler results arrive online for The Challenge: All Stars 4, telling which of the cast members are rumored to have gone home.

The latest results indicated that returning OG Jasmine Reynaud is the latest woman to get eliminated.

Viewers previously saw Jasmine among the All Stars 2 competitors, along with her Real World: Cancun castmates, including Jonna Mannion and Derek Chavez.

For the men, Kefla Hare and Brandon Nelson are two recent men’s eliminations revealed on the Vevmo forum tread.

Brandon, a cast member on MTV’s Fresh Meat II, was previously among alternates for a previous All Stars season.

Kefla, a former Road Rules star, returns to The Challenge after appearing in the MTV show’s second season, 1999’s Real World vs. Road Rules.

As of this writing, it’s unknown how the 49-year-old or his castmates mentioned above were eliminated.

As of this writing, All Stars 4 eliminations have included Rachel Robinson, Ayanna Mackins, Syrus Yarbrough, and Tyrie Ballard.

So far, there have been no details about the elimination format, as far as who gains safety or power and what sort of voting takes place.

It’s also unknown whether the eliminations are pairs of men and women competing or it’s individual matchups for the competitors. Viewers have seen both scenarios occur in the three All Stars seasons.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Tony Raine left the show due to DQ, but it’s unknown what the reason was. He was replaced by Syrus, an on-site alternate cast member, who was soon eliminated after arriving.

Additionally, it was revealed some major All Stars 4 drama took place, with “intense” arguments involving Ayanna and castmates, resulting in Janelle Casaneve choosing to leave the show.

As of this report, many contenders remain in the game, including Ace Amerson, Adam Larson, Leroy Garrett, Brad Fiorenza, Kam Williams, Laurel Stucky, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

The show will be hosted by longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin, who is also set to appear as one of the hosts for The Challenge World Championship, coming in March.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA on Paramount Plus.