The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 spoilers: Potential cast members depart for filming

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin has hosted all three seasons of The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 spoilers have arrived, featuring which OGs from MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat might participate in the popular spinoff show.

As of this writing, there’s no confirmation of who will appear, but an insider is revealing who they believe are some of the prospective cast members for All Stars 4.

So far, there are less than 10 individuals in the spoilers, with the possibility of some being main cast, alternates, or dropped altogether.

There have been previous rumors about Challenge OGs called to appear on All Stars 4, including a rumor that two individuals from Season 3 might return.

Fans have been hoping for some new additions to the spinoff show’s cast, and it appears there will be several, as well as some familiar faces from previous seasons.

This report features spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars Season 4, including the names of potential cast members.

The Challenge insider reveals All Stars 4 cast spoilers

Ahead of each season of MTV’s The Challenge, or spinoff shows like The Challenge: All Stars, online insiders, including GamerVev on Twitter and PinkRose on Vevmo, reveal potential spoilers.

Those include potential cast members for the show, and eventually, they reveal the full cast in their spoilers. As of this writing, the cast of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 4 is headed off to film.

PinkRose provided a list of nine cast members, five men and four women, who could participate in Season 4. Among the returning OGs, per the speculation, are The Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez and Jasmine Reynaud, who both appeared in All Stars 2.

There’s also The Real World: Portland’s Jordan Wiseley, The Challenge: Fresh Meat’s Ryan Kehoe, and Road Rules stars Tina Barta and Veronica Portillo.

There are three new OGs listed with the others, including Fresh Meat 2’s Brandon Nelson, Road Rules: Campus Crawl’s Rachel Robinson, and The Real World: Las Vegas’ Leroy Garrett.

As mentioned, none of the individuals named above are confirmed as part of the main cast but are rumored to have left for filming The Challenge: All Stars 4. None of the winners from the first three seasons have yet been revealed in the Vevmo spoilers thread as part of the cast.

OG’s possible return comes after retirement and new baby

Among the individuals listed above, several are appearing on All Stars after appearing in recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. Jordan, who appeared in All Stars 3, is currently part of MTV’s Ride or Dies season, where he joined the cast as Aneesa Ferreira’s teammate.

Leroy last appeared in The Challenge: Double Agents on MTV two seasons ago, where he reached the final and finished in third place with teammate Nany Gonzalez. He revealed it was his last season appearing on the MTV show and hasn’t returned since, as he’s been enjoying his life in Houston, Texas, with fiancee and castmate Kam Williams.

The couple also welcomed a new addition to their family, a baby boy named Kingston, who’s been keeping the new parents busy.

OG spoke about incident during The Challenge

Following his exit from MTV’s The Challenge, Leroy spoke about his decision to retire. He brought up an incident that occurred in 2017’s Dirty 30 season of the MTV show. During an argument, castmate Camila Nakagawa became belligerent toward him, launching a “racist rant” at him and hitting him with a pillow.

Leroy said he didn’t feel MTV or production did much to address and handle the situation, mentioning that he had to confront Camila for how she acted toward him a day later. She didn’t get kicked off the show for the behavior and eventually became one of that season’s winners, earning $450,000 in prize money.

“I’m more than open to having a conversation with you about how we can make change happen. The ball is in your court. All eyes are on you,” Leroy said in his video addressing The Challenge production and the incident.

MTV responded to Leroy’s video on the matter. Based on the spoilers, it seems he was open to returning for All Stars, which has episodes on the streaming network Paramount Plus. He could possibly speak about the previous season’s situation during confessionals, which could also depend on how things are edited.

As of this report, Leroy’s appearance in the cast isn’t confirmed, so much like the other individuals listed, it will be a wait-and-see situation. There are likely to be more individuals who join the speculative cast list, providing more competitors and alternates for All Stars 4.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.