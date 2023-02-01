The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers reveal ‘intense’ arguments between castmates and OG’s exit reason

The Challenge: All Stars 4 could provide viewers with some dramatic moments based on spoilers circulating online.

However, that will depend on whether or not specific footage is used for the spinoff season, as edits have been known not to show everything that goes down during the filming of The Challenge.

Previous All Stars seasons have featured their fair share of altercations and arguments, including rifts between friends who got into it during the filming.

Some of those occurred in the first season, including Katie Cooley and Trishelle Cannatella’s early spat and Aneesa Ferreira and Jisela Delgado’s falling out later.

Based on All Stars 4 spoilers, arguments that have been taking place and other moments could provide for some volatile moments during the latest installment of the spinoff.

This report will contain potential spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars Season 4.

The Challenge insider dishes on All Stars 4’s ‘intense’ arguments

As All Stars 4 eliminations, daily challenges, and other footage gets filmed in South Africa, online insiders are providing eager fans with some tea about what might be coming.

The latest insight arrives from @GamerVev on Twitter, who dropped rumors about altercations between several castmates.

According to the tweet, arguments occurred during filming involving Ayanna Mackins and her castmates Janelle Casanave, Brandon Nelson, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams.

The tweet also indicates that the arguments were “intense” and involved discussions about race, politics, and mental health. Based on spoilers, it also led to Janelle deciding to leave the show “on her own accord” rather than getting eliminated.

Based on the tweet, @GamerVev doesn’t believe any of the arguments between these individuals to be shown during the footage, though. That could be disappointing for fans and make it extra confusing as to why Janelle exits the game.

Friends could turn against an ally in All Stars 4

In another tweet, @GamerVev dropped additional tea about All Stars 4, revealing that Leroy and Kam turned against two-time Challenge champ and friend Cara Maria Sorbello at one point.

“As of now they are NOT working together!” the tweet indicated, regarding the friends and allies from MTV’s show.

Leroy & Kam turned on Cara Maria at one point.



As of now they are NOT working together! #TheChallengeAllStars4 pic.twitter.com/ZjTZ0j7nTs — GamerVev (@GamerVev) January 31, 2023

Viewers saw them align during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season, where Cara Maria was alongside her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. They were part of a powerful alliance for Team USA, which worked to get to the final.

Ultimately, Team USA lost to Team UK, which featured Rogan O’Connor, Dee Nguyen, and Americans Chris “CT” Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley.

As of this writing, it’s unknown why Leroy and Kam turned on or against Cara, but it could make for some exciting episodes of the All Stars 4 season!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.