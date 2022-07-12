The Challenge: All Stars 3 unaired footage shows OG had injury scare, avoided medical DQ

Some of The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast members battle during a daily challenge. Pic credit: Paramount+

One of The Challenge: All Stars 3 finalists may have been close to getting disqualified from the season, which would have prevented them from being part of TJ Lavin’s final.

It also caused a lot of concern for castmates, as several other OGs had already been sent home due to injuries during All Stars 3.

However, based on a recent video featuring unaired footage from the spinoff show, the cast member luckily avoided the DQ thanks to the help of medical personnel and the way the schedule was.

Video reveals All Stars 3 unaired footage of OG’s injury scare

In many of the older seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, a popular special called “The S**t They Should’ve Shown” would air after the season had wrapped up. It featured unaired footage that didn’t make it into the final cut for the season’s episodes, with cast members providing commentary and reactions.

MTV’s The Challenge on YouTube recently unveiled a shorter version of one of those videos for the All Stars 3 spinoff season. It featured some interesting unaired footage about one cast member’s fear of getting sent home due to a sudden injury.

In one part of the video, Kailah Casillas gets help from medical personnel inside an ambulance or medical center. Derrick Kosinski and Sylvia Elsrode are outside, nervous about Kailah’s fate.

Castmate Jonna Mannion explains that Kailah had a medical emergency in the middle of the night.

According to Jonna, Kailah said she’d woken up in pain with her “shoulder out of place.” In the footage in the YouTube video, medical personnel check on her injury, and Kailah is in tears.

“I don’t want to go home,” Kailah says in the footage, sobbing. “This isn’t fair. This really sucks.”

“She didn’t want to go to the hospital and get somehow medically disqualified, so she just like popped her shoulder back in, or something, and was like, ‘Yeah guys, I’m fine,'” Jonna said in the video, adding, “If it happened to me I would not be fine.”

In the video, medical personnel tells Kailah they’ll give her a “minor fix” for the injury, and it could be sore for two days. Fortunately, they also explained that Kailah had two days to recover due to the filming schedule.

Check out the full video below, which also features Wes Bergmann putting up a valuable item he brought with him to guarantee his word to Jordan Wiseley about elimination voting.

Kailah’s All Stars 3 castmates exited the season due to injury

While Kailah avoided getting sent home due to medical disqualification, some of her All Stars 3 castmates, including a few Treehouse Alliance members, weren’t as fortunate.

Viewers saw Melinda Collins have to bow out early in the season after she reaggravated her ankle injury that she’d suffered during the All Stars 2 final. In addition, Tina Barta sustained a broken hand during a daily challenge, sending her home.

Veronica Portillo had played a strong game as part of the Treehouse Alliance and looked on pace to reach the final. However, she, unfortunately, missed some of the steps in The Challenge house and ended up with a broken foot or toe. That meant the three-time Challenge champ had to go home.

Kailah was fortunate enough to get past her injury scare and continued in the game. She ultimately reached The Challenge: All Stars 3 final, where she was amongst the final three women’s competitors, finishing as runner-up to winner Jonna Mannion.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes are available on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.