The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast spoilers reveal eliminated competitors including former finalist and winner

The Challenge All Stars features OG competitors from MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast spoilers are painting an early picture of which competitors have gone home and who remains as the third season of the spinoff films.

With Season 3’s cast featuring a star-studded group, there have been plenty of big names eliminated from the show already.

Two more have joined the list, as a former The Challenge winner and an individual who reached the final are both done competing on All Stars 3.

Latest All Stars 3 eliminations include another former winner

The men selected to appear in The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast includes former champions Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor, among others.

Every male cast member has won at least one championship, and with each elimination, another former winner is out of the running for the prize money in Panama.

The insider account @mtvchallengeinsider (@GamerVev on Twitter) revealed the latest male to get eliminated during the filming for All Stars 3 below.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the screenshot revealed in the Instagram post, former Real World: Philadelphia star MJ Garrett, 41, has been eliminated from All Stars 3.

He appeared in three regular seasons of The Challenge and won during his rookie season, The Gauntlet 2. That season featured MJ competing on a Rookies team which also included Ibis Nieves, Jodi Weatherton, Randy Barry, Alton Williams, and Kina Dean.

He’ll also appear amongst The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members for the Paramount Plus spinoff, giving fans a look at his competitive abilities years after he won on the show.

As of this report, it’s unknown who eliminated MJ, but it was likely an intense elimination event, considering the other stars that are still competing.

Former finalist also eliminated from All Stars 3

Weeks ago, as online spoilers revealed the cast, fans learned that a former finalist had joined the group, right around the time Johnny Bananas dropped out.

That cast member was former Real World: Skeletons star Sylvia Elsrode. Unfortunately, based on another @mtvchallengeinsider post, Sylvia has also been eliminated from All Stars 3. She had a 5-1 record in eliminations heading into the spinoff.

Following her appearance on Real World: Skeletons, Sylvia appeared in three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge with Invasion of the Champions, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning.

She reached the final in her Final Reckoning season with teammate Joss Mooney. They’d finish amongst runner-ups to Syliva’s Lavender Ladies pal, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, and Hunter Barfield.

The 32-year-old Sylvia’s departure still leaves plenty of talented female competitors in the running for the All Stars 3 win, depending on the season format.

Former finalists Nia Moore, Kailah Casillas, and KellyAnne Judd, along with three-time Challenge winner Veronica Portillo are still competing in Panama, with the final seeming pretty close.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.