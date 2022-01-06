The Challenge: All Stars 2’s Nehemiah Clark, Melinda Collins share heartfelt comments about their friendship

Melinda Collins and Nehemiah Clark in The Challenge: All Stars 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

With the OGs, it’s all about having fun and showing love for your castmates. While some may have their instances of drama, many of the castmates’ friendships and stories run deep, some even extending years back before The Challenge.

That includes The Real World: Austin star’s Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins, who have reunited for The Challenge again with the All Stars 2 spinoff.

In recent Instagram posts, the two castmates praised one another and showed love for their friendship that began in Austin and has continued with The Challenge.

Nehemiah praises Melinda as a friend and teammate

In an Instagram post dedicated to his Real World and Challenge castmate, Nehemiah Clark called Melinda his “A-One since Day-One.” The two currently appear in All Stars 2 and became teammates during a daily challenge for the remainder of the season.

They were also allies ahead of that teaming up as part of the King’s Palace alliance, which also featured Teck Holmes and Laterrian Wallace.

However, Nehemiah and Melinda had known each other since they filmed Real World: Austin together in 2006 alongside castmates including Wes Bergmann, Johanna Botta, and Lacey Buehler.

“This one goes out to one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met. From day one we vibed and I knew I wanted her in my life forever,” Nehemiah wrote in his post.

“Over 10 years later and we are partners going on one of the most exciting challenge seasons I’ve ever been on,” Nehemiah said, adding, “There is no one else I would rather be partners with or run a final with. Whatever happens, I am thankful to call you my friend. ♥️ you, and #savethepalace”

Nehemia’s post includes several photos of him and Melinda together, including a throwback to their Real World: Austin days and some extra shots of them together from All Stars 2.

Melinda fully appreciated Nehemiah’s words of love and support, as she left a comment to show mutual admiration of her friend from Real World.

“Im not crying at all over here 😭 ugh I freaking love you! Thank you for this beautiful post!! I feel the same way! The fates made us meet & I am forever grateful!! Love you Neh!!” she gushed in her comment.

Pic credit: @melindastolpmtv/Instagram

Melinda anticipates arrival of All Stars 2, Episode 9 with final

In her Instagram post, Melinda talked about how much she loved the previous daily challenge from All Stars 2, Episode 8, even mentioning that she and Nehemiah were very close to winning it.

However, she said the next daily challenge is her “other favorite.” Viewers caught some glimpses of that event in the Episode 9 trailer, as a harnessed Brad Fiorenza was ripping boxes or cases off the top of a moving truck.

Melinda also said she knew after Episode 8’s daily challenge, called Dive & Conquer, that she and her friend Nehemiah were ready for TJ’s final.

“After that challenge, I knew @nehemiahlclark and I were ready for the final!! As a viewer of the challenge, I always wanted to compete in one of these dailies to see how I would perform! We were so close to 1st place, but we took 3rd… I feel we are a great team and def one to watch out for!! I also cannot wait for tomorrows episode!! It’s my other favorite daily challenge of #thechallengeallstars2 I hope y’all are enjoying this season!!”

Nehemiah jumped into the comments for Melinda’s Instagram post, calling her his “favorite partner” as they represent King’s Palace.

Pic credit: @melindastolpmtv/Instagram

The two will appear in The Challenge: All Stars 2, Episode 9, and are the only team qualified for TJ Lavin’s final. After winning the elimination at the end of Episode 8 against Laterrian Wallace and Jasmine Reynaud, Nehemiah and Melinda received a Lifeshield, making them safe from the last elimination.

They’ll still compete in the daily challenge with a chance to decide who goes to elimination, typically the winning team’s prize. However, getting to run the final together seems like a moment that these former Real World castmates truly cherished as their friendship continues years after their reality television meeting.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.