The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members reveal best gifts to give their castmates, other Challengers

Derek Chavez, Tina Barta, and Darrell Taylor from The Challenge: All Stars 2. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

What do you give your fellow castmates and OGs from The Challenge for the holidays? Based on some of the answers provided by All Stars 2 cast members, a plunger, therapy, diamonds, and an ancestry test are all the perfect holiday gifts.

A recent video features some of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members drawing names randomly and then discussing what gift they would give the person on that card.

This resulted in some hilarious answers, as some of the gift recipients include Teck “Money” Holmes, Tina Barta, Kyle Christie, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members discuss best gifts for castmates

In a promotional video, OGs who appeared on The Challenge: All Stars 2 season together sit down to discuss gift-giving for the holidays.

One group features Derek Chavez, Tina Barta, and Darrell Taylor, while another features Nehemiah Clark, Janelle Casanave, and Melinda Collins.

“Tina!” Darrell exclaims as he drew a name, prompting Tina to tell him “Diamonds,” but he still questions what to get her.

“Diamonds motherf****r!” Tina yells at him to make sure he’s fully aware.

“I’d give Tina more therapy,” Darrell jokes, but Tina tells him she doesn’t think that’d help anymore.

Also in the video, Nehemiah says he’d get an ancestry test for five-time Challenge champion Chris “CT” Tamburello because he isn’t quite sure of his origin.

“To one, make sure that he’s human, and two, to see where the hell that type of person comes from,” Nehemiah said of his former castmate on the MTV series.

Another answer that comes up includes Derek and Darrell agreeing they’d get a plunger for castmate Katie Cooley, based on a previous joke that happened to her in a Challenge season.

As far as his Double Agents castmate, Kyle Christie, Darrell says he’d probably get him a maid to clean up after him because he’s dirty.

Derek Chavez gift he’d get himself for Challenge future

During the video clip, former Real World: Cancun star Derek Chavez shares the gift he’d want most: a Lifeshield. The All Stars 2 cast member was one of the first OGs eliminated during the season, although he also needed to head home to be with family after tragically losing a loved one.

“I would give myself a Lifeshield so that I could stay around a little longer. I want to do Challenges as long as I can,” Derek shared.

Tina joked with him that she would give him a Lifeshield if she had one, but not at her own expense, to close the video with a feel-good moment.

Tina was also amongst the eliminated competitors, but only due to her choice not to compete when her castmates voted her in against Melinda.

The All Stars 2 season is getting closer to TJ Lavin’s final in Cancun, with competitors working as teammates. Janelle is teamed up with Darrell, while Melinda and Nehemiah are another team closing in on the final.

Most likely, one more elimination is on the way, as Episode 8 arrives on December 30, 2022, on Paramount Plus. As of this report, the remaining competitors include Teck, Laterrian Wallace, Ayanna Mackins, Jonna Manion, Jodi Weatherton, Brad Fiorenza, and Jasmine Reynaud, who could be competing in the final.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for 2022 on MTV.