The Challenge 37: Amanda Garcia reveals more about Fessy Shafaat’s Episode 4 elimination decision

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies has featured plenty of drama, including showmances and blowups, and it seems Fessy Shafaat is central to many.

Several situations arrived in Episode 4 of Season 37, including a huge elimination altercation in the stands.

That happened after Fessy’s decision for elimination rubbed several of his castmates and supposed allies the wrong way.

Spoilers are included in this article, including events that happened up through Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4.

Spies, Lies & Allies blowup featured Big Brother stars

Ahead of the Episode 4 elimination results, there were hints that the veteran alliance was crumbling, and part of that was due to the four Big Brother USA players still working through some issues.

Fessy felt he couldn’t trust Amber Boroztra, and she wouldn’t keep him safe from future eliminations. Despite her partner Josh Martinez trying to sway Fessy ahead of elimination, it seemed the decision was set.

Once Fessy won the daily challenge with his rookie partner Esther Agunbiade, he made the big move to send Amber into elimination.

As Fessy began to give his speech at The Lair about throwing Amber in, it caused his Big Brother ally Josh to go off, screaming and swearing at his castmate. The tirade eventually caused security to step in on the stands and Cory Wharton even to hold Josh back a bit.

Amber and her partner for the elimination, Hughie Maughan, ended up winning the event, which sets up an intriguing Episode 5 which could feature the fallout from Fessy’s decision.

Amanda Garcia spills tea about Fessy’s decision

Fessy’s decision to throw Amber into elimination made sense from his view about not feeling he was high on her list of people to keep safe.

However, up until that moment, the veterans had been sending all rookies into eliminations as part of their plan.

Fessy’s castmate and Spies, Lies & Allies showmance/hookup, Amanda Garcia, spilled some tea about why Fessy didn’t send a certain rookie into elimination.

That rookie is Bettina Buchanan. Since the rookie-rookie team of Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald knew they were getting voted in, Corey spoke to Fessy about giving them specific opponents. Corey wanted Hughie and Michele wanted Bettina.

Fessy and his partner Esther gave Corey his choice of Hughie for elimination, but instead of Bettina, it was Amber’s name called for the women.

Based on Amanda Garcia’s tweet during the episode, Fessy may have decided to keep Bettina around because they had something going on.

During the first several episodes, Amanda and Fessy were shown enjoying time together and hooking up a bit. However, based on that tweet above, Fessy may have turned his attention to Bettina.

Once filming had ended for Season 37, Fessy and Amanda met up in person a few more times, as they were part of the group that met in NYC to film Aftermath episodes. The episode following Season 37, Episode 4, featured both Amanda and Fessy there.

However, Michele Fitzgerald was also there and sitting close with Fessy on the couch. Host Devyn Simone suggested that Fessy and Michele might be together, to which Michele responded, “We’re friends.”

During that Aftermath episode, Amanda gave her description of Fessy’s constant hookups with different castmates.

“Fessy’s like an appetizer at Thanksgiving. You just pass him around. Everybody just takes a piece, and you pass it along. You don’t want too much of it,” she said.

As of right now, it appears Amanda, Fessy, and Michele are all unattached, while Bettina frequently shares photos and videos on Instagram of her and her boyfriend.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.