The cast of Jersey Shore released a holiday album — check out a Very Merry Jersey Shoremas

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday album a Very Merry Jersey Shoremas is now available to stream. Pic credit: MTV

As if the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 trailer and the holiday special the 12 Days of Jerzmas weren’t enough of a Christmas gift, fans are in for an extra special treat.

The Jersey Shore family has released a hilarious holiday album titled a Very Merry Jersey Shoremas.

The holiday album is currently streaming on Spotify and Apple Music in addition to being available at jerseyshoremas.com.

100 lucky fans can even sign up for the chance to win a limited edition vinyl record complete with the entire soundtrack.

The album is complete with several catchy tunes including titles like Nonna Got Run Over By A Meatball, Jolly Old Big Daddy Sitch, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Jerzday, Duck The Halls, We Three Guidos, I Saw Mommy Kissing A Dirty Little Hamster, and many more.

The advertisement for the holiday album was shared on the Jersey Shore Instagram page along with the caption, “Looks like Shoremas just came early! Here’s our Jerzday gift to you. (And honestly, who let us do this?) Fist-pump in the holidays with the official album, ‘A Very Merry Jersey Shoremas’ streaming now: jerseyshoremas.com.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation the 12 Days of Jerzmas

The cast of Jersey Shore really overdid it with the holiday spirit this year as the holiday album was released the same day as the 12 Days of Jerzmas special hosted by Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

The special will include a countdown of the trio’s 12 favorite moments from Family Vacation including never-before-seen footage and hilarious moments.

As an extra special treat, fans will even get to catch a glimpse at a sneak peek of the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 official trailer released

In addition to all of the holiday cheer, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 official trailer was released today.

The clip hints at a lot of exciting things as fans catch up with their favorite Shore stars.

Nicole makes her official full-time return to the series and the newest additions to the Jersey Shore family — the Jersey Shore babies — will make their debut.

Both Mike and Deena Cortese welcomed newborn baby boys this past spring and will bring them along for their first family trip.

The season will also include drama between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira as they continue to work on their marriage.

It also looks like Pauly DelVecchio might want to take things to the next level with his girlfriend Nikki Hall as he hints at an important question he needs to ask her.

With all of this excitement, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans won’t want to miss a second as the holiday special airs tonight followed by the Season 5 premiere in the new year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation the 12 Days of Jerzmas airs Thursday, December 16 at 8/7c on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.