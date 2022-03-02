The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard knows he’ll be judged for the next episodes, says he had ‘the best intentions’

Clayton Echard reveals that he is worried about what fans might think in the upcoming episodes. Pic credit: ABC

America’s current Bachelor, Clayton Echard, has narrowed his field of thirty women down to his final three: Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Clayton, however, as Bachelor Nation fans have questioned the decisions and comments he’s made throughout the process.

It doesn’t seem as though that is likely to change anytime soon as Clayton opens up on his concerns about how fans will react to the last few episodes.

According to ET Online, and host Jesse Palmer, there are still more shockers to come in the remaining couple of weeks as Clayton tries to decide who to choose as his final rose recipient this season.

What does Clayton Echard think Bachelor Nation fans will criticize him for in the final episodes?

Through the previews, viewers have seen that Clayton claims he has been intimate with two of the final women, and they don’t take it well when he reveals this news to them.

However, Clayton cautions viewers to watch the full story play out before they judge him. He went on to tell ET Online, “I will not have a 100 percent of people on my side. I don’t know if I’ll have 50 percent. I don’t know if I’m going to have even 25 percent.”

Clayton added that “I’m not looking for everybody to side with me. I just did what I thought was best. I navigated a really, really sticky situation that… I don’t want to ever be in again.”

He claims that the events happened because he allowed himself to feel his emotions, open up, and give each relationship its own very best chance.

Clayton went on to say that he hopes America understands he did what he did for a reason. He also stated, “I hope that will be obvious, but that is yet to be seen yet… Everyone has to be kind of patient, I hope, and allow the full story to come out.”

How did Clayton Echard’s parents react to his choices on the show?

In other previews, fans can see Clayton sitting down and talking to his parents about the situation he has gotten himself into. Per the preview, his dad basically sides with the women and tells Clayton he is going to have to deal with the predicament he got himself into.

After the discussion with his mom and dad, Clayton says that he just needed to follow his heart, make the decisions that would be right for him, and pray that it ended up how he wanted it to.

What will happen in the last few weeks of this season?

As the final couple of weeks reveals themselves, Clayton told ET the following: “I wish I could say cautiously optimistic, but I don’t really feel optimistic about it as far as how it’s going to be received.”

Both Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor, and Jesse Palmer, have already told fans that this season will not end how viewers think. They also said that no one knows who the final two and the winner will be because it is “spoiler-proof.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.