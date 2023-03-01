The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia gushes over friendship with her ‘rock’ Gabby Windey

Rachel Recchia has no shame in showing love for her former co-pilot Gabby Windey.

Rachel and Gabby were first introduced to The Bachelor franchise as two of Clayton Echard’s top contenders, whom he memorably broke up with after telling them both that he was falling in love with them.

As heartbreaking as their situation was, the two joined forces to become the show’s first-ever dual Bachelorettes.

Throughout their season of The Bachelorette, the two women constantly supported each other on their individual journies to find love amongst their curated groups of men.

While it’s been a few months since Bachelor Nation has seen Gabby and Rachel together, the pilot recently gushed over her friendship with the Dancing with the Stars contestant on her Instagram Stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent Q&A segment, one follower asked Rachel to share her favorite thing about her former co-star.

Rachel Recchia reveals her favorite thing about Gabby Windey

Rachel uploaded her answer along with a photo of the two having a “girl’s chat” while filming The Bachelorette.

“i truly don’t know a more beautiful person both inside and out,” Rachel wrote about her confidant.

She continued, “she was my rock on our season & is the best thing that came from this experience for me.”

Rachel reveals her favorite thing about Gabby Windey. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Gabby and Rachel’s experience on The Bachelorette

While Gabby and Rachel both got proposed to during the finale of The Bachelorette, Rachel had quite a different experience immediately after the show had finished filming.

Her winner, Tino Franco, revealed that he had kissed another woman while he was engaged to Rachel. The two had an emotional chat about the situation, where Rachel gave her engagement ring back and let Tino know that their relationship was officially over.

The unedited segment was filmed and shown during the show’s After The Final Rose, where Gabby also swooped in to show the utmost support for her fellow leading lady.

In terms of Gabby’s relationship with her winner Erich Schwer, the two ended their engagement just a few short months after the finale aired.

Gabby officially announced the news of the split during an interview portion on Dancing with the Stars last year after fans had speculated the two may have already ended things.

In terms of the show, Gabby took Season 31 of DWTS by storm as the season’s runner-up and has continued on in her dancing journey on the current Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

Rachel supports Gabby on Dancing with the Stars

Gabby is currently on tour with the long-time-running reality show, dominating stages around America as the tour’s official host, and Rachel couldn’t be happier to support her friend.

Gabby has been keeping her social media followers updated with glamorous onstage shots, costume updates, and many behind-the-scenes looks into the reality of “tour life.”

Fans of Gabby and the show can check the tour’s official site for tickets and more information on upcoming performances.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.