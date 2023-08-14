The Bachelorette spoilers: Xavier Bonner attempts to explain cheating confession at Men Tell All

Xavier Bonner really screwed up when he waited until right before the Fantasy Suites to come clean to Charity Lawson.

His late admission earned Xavier a ticket home on The Bachelorette after Charity clarified that he should have told her the truth when she asked, not when he was ready.

In fairness, it seems that admitting one cheated on their most recent girlfriend wouldn’t bode well at any time, and since she asked during Hometowns, it’s understandable that Xavier didn’t want to get dumped in front of his family.

Xavier took four full days to address Bachelor Nation after he was booted from the show last week, so now he has a track record of doing too little, too late.

But it’s not the last we’ll see of him on The Bachelorette because Xavier will be back for the Men Tell All special, where he attempts to explain himself and looks even sillier.

Especially after Charity calls him out, not for finally admitting the truth but for what he said when he fessed up.

Xavier Bonner tries to explain himself at The Men Tell All special

Xavier knows he messed up when he told Charity that not only did he cheat on his most recent ex-girlfriend but that he cheated many times over a five-day period.

And that wasn’t the part that really got her worked up, either.

As The Bachelorette fans recall, because it wasn’t that long ago, Charity decided that she couldn’t take Xavier to the Fantasy Suites because of what he told her at the dinner right before.

In a Men Tell All sneak peek shared with Entertainment Weekly, Xavier got his chance to explain what he said and why. He was clearly very nervous while confronting Charity in front of all the other men.

“So, um, I miscommunicated how I was feeling,” Xavier explained. “In my heart, there was no doubt that I wanted to be with you.”

Then he came with the excuses, telling Charity that “not knowing” how she felt about him messed up his head.

Charity wasn’t buying that, though, and explained to Xavier how his words were powerful, and by that, we mean they had the power to send him packing.

Charity shot back at Xavier, saying, “You were like, ‘I don’t want to cheat on you.’ Instead of saying ‘I don’t want to cheat,’ [say] ‘I won’t!'”

After all, cheating is a choice, and if he didn’t want to do it, simply do not do it. Easy peasy, right? Well, it’s not easy now because the show must go on, and it certainly did.

Charity Lawson is down to two men on The Bachelorette

After Xavier Bonner’s exit, Charity Lawson was left with just two men to choose from — Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko. And we’ll be learning who she gave that final rose to very soon and whether they proposed.

It’s been a long, hot summer with lots of drama — with much of it dying down after Brayden Bowers saw himself out. He’ll also be at the Men Tell All so that he can catch a piece of Charity’s mind.

We know who she ends up with and whether that person proposes, but we won’t say who wins here.

If you want to know who Charity chooses, click here for that The Bachelorette spoiler.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.