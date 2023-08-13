The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity rips into Brayden for how he ‘navigated’ relationship

It seems like there’s one guy on each season of The Bachelorette that cannot stand the idea of his lady love courting a couple dozen other men — even though he signed up for a dating show where you date a woman who is also dating a couple dozen other men.

This season, that man was Brayden Bowers.

After weeks of The Bachelorette viewers wishing Charity would send him packing, he went out in a blaze of glory. Brayden even brought back the cliche leave, then return, only to leave again — a move that really made the other guys mad.

We’re betting they’ll have something to say about all that at the Men Tell All.

Bachelor Nation collectively let out a sigh of relief when Brayden Bowers finally went home on Week 4.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was good to see him go after all the drama he caused for Charity Lawson and the guys who really did seem to be there for the right reasons.

Now it’s time for the Men Tell All, and we’re definitely going to hear from Brayden whether we want to or not.

The bright spot to Brayden’s appearance at the Men Tell All is that Charity will get her say too — and she’s going to tell him exactly how she feels.

Charity Lawson lets Brayden Bowers have it

Charity Lawson is going to give Brayden Bowers a piece of her mind on The Bachelorette Men Tell All special.

“I will be honest: I did not like how you decided to navigate our relationship and our connection on the show,” Charity told Brayden in a sneak peek shared by PEOPLE. “I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time. I don’t think I ever put on anybody in this house.”

Brayden mirrored something he said earlier in the season with his response, telling Charity, “From the very beginning, I wasn’t sure the environment was the best environment for me. But the only thing I took out of it was the fact that I really liked you. There was that spark that, you know, you want when you meet someone.”

Again, Brayden seems to have not known that he would be dating Charity alongside many other men? That’s literally how The Bachelorette works.

Sean McLaughlin lashes out at Brayden Bowers too

Charity wasn’t the only one who had words for Brayden at the Men Tell All.

Sean McLaughlin also had a bone to pick, calling Brayden out for some things he said behind Charity’s back.

He blasted Brayden for his admission that he didn’t know if he could “get down on one knee” at the end of the season. To that, Brayden shot back at Sean that he didn’t even make it to hometowns, reminding him that he was scared to introduce Charity to his parents.

After a very typical back and forth about which of them was there for the right or wrong reasons, Sean dropped a bomb. He claimed Brayden said he thought Charity was “fake.”

At this point, we’re still glad Charity said goodbye to Brayden when she did.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.