Xavier Bonner opens up after brutal The Bachelorette exit

Xavier Bonner has finally spoken out after his breakup with Charity Lawson and how his subsequent exit from the show played out on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

His exit was brutal, with Charity sending him packing for being a bit too truthful about past infidelity — a move that Charity believed he made too late.

But Xavier has defended his choice to delay his honesty, telling Entertainment Tonight that, other than relaying the message more “eloquently,” there’s nothing he really would have done different.

After all, would Charity have just dumped him at hometowns, with his family there, if he’d been honest when she asked?

She has since said he should have opened up then, but we’re not so sure it would have gotten him to the end either way.

Ultimately, he was honest when the time was right for him, and he was sent home — a big disappointment to The Bachelorette viewers who were cheering for him.

Xavier Bonner opens up about The Bachelorette exit

“It’s taken me awhile to write this but here goes…” Xaiver began his lengthy message, shared four days after he was sent home.

He continued, “I never would’ve guessed that one DM asking me if I was ready to find love would take me on such an intense journey of self-discovery. For the first time in my life, I let go of the facts and figures to instead focus on letting my feelings lead the way. The process wasn’t easy but it’s been immensely eye-opening.”

“To Charity: Thank you for always creating space for me to open up and step outside of my comfort zone as well as for being willing to have tough, raw conversations that pushed me to think more deeply. You deserve everything and more and I wish you the best in finding your forever person.”

He went on to talk about lessons learned and how much he grew during his time on The Bachelorette, hitting all the keywords like accountability, journey, and vulnerability. Honestly, it makes us love Xavier even more, and we’re sure he’ll find love — or at least a lot of lust — in the DMs.

Charity Lawson confronts Brayden Bowers and there are only two guys left as Men Tell All nears

The next episode is The Bachelorette Men Tell All and it’s going to be a fun one!

Brayden Bowers is back to explain himself, and Charity Lawson is going to tell him exactly how she feels about his behavior on the show.

After sending Xavier Bonner home, she’s down to just two guys now in a season that literally flew by.

Will Charity Laweson choose Dotun Olubeko or Joey Graziedei for her final rose? Click here to find out.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.