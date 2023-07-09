The Bachelorette spoilers: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers help Charity on Barbie themed date

Charity Lawson gets a little help from a previous The Bachelorette star on her next group date.

The Bachelorette Season 12 success story JoJo Fletcher and her husband Jordan Rodgers are back.

Last week Charity was joined by former The Bachelorette stars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey for her group outing.

This week, JoJo and Jordan are there during Charity’s Barbie-themed group date to help her pick her Ken.

The happy couple knows what it takes to get to the end of his rather usual journey.

In the latest preview for Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, fans get a glimpse of Jordan and JoJo’s return.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers return to help Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette

Barbie has taken over as the highly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits movie theaters later this month.

The Bachelorette got in on the action, too, by having a group date where the guys channel their inner Ken.

Aaron B, Aaron S, Adrian, Caleb B., Dotun, James, Joey, John, Michael, Sean, Tanner, and Xavier all participate in the challenge. The winner, of course, will get some alone time with Charity.

JoJo and Jordan are thrilled to be back to help Charity get a happy ending just like they did. It won’t be easy for the guys, though.

After welcoming the group to Charity’s Barbie land, Jordan informs the men they must write a love song for Charity. It seems that happens in the movie, which inspired this activity.

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson gets into Barbie mode

That’s not all, either. The guys have to dress up in one of several iconic Ken outfits in hopes their Ken will be the one to capture Charity’s heart.

As the guys run to find their Ken outfits, Charity, dressed in her best hot pink Barbie-inspired attire, opens up about her various types of Ken’s ready to impress her. After calling them “a vision,” she’s ready to get this singing competition on.

Along with sharing a sneak peek at the episode, The Bachelorette has dropped some behind-the-scenes photos featuring Charity, Jordan, and JoJo.

Charity Lawson looks to be having a great time on her next group date. However, it hasn’t been all fun and games for The Bachelorette.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that another sneak peek at Monday night’s episode has Charity delivering a shocking announcement to the men.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.