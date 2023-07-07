The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity makes shocking announcement after Brayden drama

The Bachelorette Season 20 is in full swing, and Charity Lawson’s making her intentions crystal clear.

Charity has the men fighting hard for her heart on the hit ABC show.

A couple of guys are wasting no time turning on each other and calling out the B.S. to Charity.

The latest spoiler video for The Bachelorette teases the fallout of Charity leaving the BBQ early.

It also indicates who’s really thinking about Charity and who’s thinking about himself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at the sneak peek footage.

Sean McLaughlin sticks up for Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette

This week the drama was all about Brayden Bowers and Adrian Hassan. The latter told Charity that Brayden was acting like this experience was spring break.

Brayden’s reaction to Charity kissing Joey Graziadei, breaking the Bachelor Nation record, didn’t help either. At the BBQ, Adrian and Brayden gave Charity two different versions of how Brayden reacted to the kissing news.

The information prompted Charity to exit early before the rose ceremony.

Now a teaser video dropped by ABC reveals Sean McLaughlin talking with the guys about not distracting Charity from her experience. In a confessional, Sean calls out Brayden.

Sean doesn’t feel that Charity should be focused on that kind of thing since she’s there to find a husband.

The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson has an announcement

After Sean’s confessional, Charity walks in right on cue to have a little chat with the guys. Although she has a smile on her face, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out Charity’s not happy with recent events.

Charity wastes no time getting down to business, kicking off the talk by apologizing for leaving the BBQ early. She shares the day was challenging because of the information Charity learned, and she needed a moment.

The Bachelorette makes it clear every decision she makes is intentional before she blurts out, “I can’t do this.” Charity leaves The Bachelorette fans hanging with her big news as the video clip goes dark right then, which should literally surprise no one.

What we do know is that Charity does not send Brayden home because the two have a one-on-one date in the next episode. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Brayden sticks around for a while.

Fans will have to tune in to learn more about Charity’s big announcement that will undoubtedly have Bachelor Nation buzzing.

Bachelor Nation doesn’t hold back on sharing thoughts about the show, and this week’s strip dodgeball was no exception. Check out what Bachelor Nation was saying here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.