The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer talks Charity sending Warwick home and Brayden drama

Jesse Palmer has dished on this week’s The Bachelorette, spilling some tea on two hot topics from the episode.

Charity Lawson sent Warwick Reider home during their very awkward one-on-one date.

Warwick even fell asleep in the limo once Charity sent him packing.

Brayden Bowers almost got his rose taken away after Aaron Bryant informed Charity about Brayden’s thoughts on getting engaged at the end of this journey.

Charity kept him around for the time being, but it was one intense cocktail party again.

Jesse has dished both topics, shedding light on how Charity felt and more.

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer talks Charity Lawson sending Warwick Reider home

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jesse got to the nitty gritty of The Bachelorette week three. Warwick’s lack of enthusiasm on his date with Charity was brought up with Jesse, have a strong opinion on the topic.

“Warwick is a great guy — and yes, amusement parks and ice cream can make people feel tired — but come on, man! This was an incredible opportunity on a one-on-one date to open up and further his connection with Charity!” he expressed to the outlet.

Jesse further expressed what we felt watching the date. Charity was literally pulling teeth to get Warwick to engage in a conversation.

So many guys in the house would have killed for the chance to be on that date with Charity, and Warwick blew it, in Jesse’s opinion. We agree 100 percent, and Warwick deserved to go home.

When it came to Brayden, Jesse didn’t hold back either.

Jesse Palmer dishes Brayden Bowers drama on The Bachelorette

Brayden declaring he wasn’t sure he could get engaged to someone who just finished dating 20 guys gave Charity something to think about. Jesse chatted with Charity as she thought about taking Brayden’s rose back.

Although Jesse admitted Brayden was valid in his concerns, the latter also knew what he signed up for by joining The Bachelorette. The host also spilled that Brayden should have kept his mouth shut with the guys and expressed his concerns to Charity first.

Jesse revealed what really led Charity to keep Brayden around, sharing it was 50/50 that she was going to let him keep his rose. In the end, her decision came from her feelings about Brayden.

“Charity really likes Brayden, and doesn’t want to quit on him because she is so nurturing and patient (she’s a therapist, after all),” Jesse shared.” I believe Charity believes Brayden can get to a place where he feels more comfortable in this environment, so that he can see himself getting down on a knee in the end.”

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer got real about Charity Lawson’s season and two of her suitors.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, things with Brayden will escalate next week. Be sure to tune in to see what pushes Charity to her breaking point.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.