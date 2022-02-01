The Bachelor: Was Elizabeth in the hot tub?

Clayton Echard tries to get to the bottom of Shrimpgate on the latest episode of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Shrimpgate continues.

While Shanae Ankney says it isn’t about shrimp when it comes to Elizabeth Corrigan on The Bachelor, it always comes down to the small crustacean.

The feud between the two Bachelor contestants was weeks in the making, Shanae started her tirade against the real estate agent after she mocked Elizabeth’s ADHD and called her a mean girl.

Complaining to Season 26 lead Clayton Echard that Elizabeth had turned everyone in the house against her, specifically mentioning the time she made shrimp and no one wanted any – the conflict ultimately sent Elizabeth home.

Shanae was harping on the fact of whether or not Elizabeth was in the hot tub during the offering of the shrimp but ultimately, Bachelor Nation agrees, that wasn’t the point.

Was Elizabeth in the hot tub?

While Elizabeth attempted to squash the beef by making shrimp for the other contestants, Shanae took it upon herself to take the biggest serving.

In an effort to out-due her nemesis, Shanae made some shrimp of her own for the house. However, upon passing the shrimp to the other women, she felt no one acknowledged her when she went to the hot tub to pass it out.

Blaming Elizabeth for the cold treatment, she went to Clayton and reported that she felt she was turning the 14 other women against her.

Elizabeth repeatedly claimed she wasn’t in the hot tub when it happened but when you roll back last week’s footage, the 32-year-old was there during the offering of said shrimp.

Elizabeth was in the hot tub during Shanae’s offering of shrimp on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

While this wasn’t the point of the fight, it’s this fact that might’ve cost Elizabeth her credibility with Clayton.

Clayton Echard apologizes and admits he should’ve sent Shanae “home immediately”

While it was Elizabeth who didn’t receive a rose that night, he has a totally different viewpoint watching it all back.

Taking to his Instagram stories to apologize to Elizabeth for everything she went through on his season, the 28-year-old wrote, “I wish I could’ve seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place with each other, but I thought at the time that it was, solely, petty drama.”

Explaining watching it back “hasn’t been fun”, he admitted he would’ve sent Shanae home immediately had he known about the ADHD comments.

Pic credit: @clatyonechard/Instagram

The former NFL player added, “I can promise you I’m learning from my mistake though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.