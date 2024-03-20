The Bachelor viewers disappointed after no Golden Bachelorette announcement, think they know who will lead

The Bachelor Women Tell All aired this week and we got a lot of closure about the season’s biggest drama.

It was satisfying to see Maria defend herself.

Eventually, she made up with The Bachelor mean girls and even hugged Sydney and Lea.

But we didn’t see everything we wanted during the Women Tell All.

Honestly, an announcement about The Golden Bachelorette would have been nice.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Several women from The Golden Bachelor were on hand, including Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Leslie Fhima.

Since two of those women are top contenders for The Golden Bachelorette lead, it would have been the perfect time to make things official,

Instead, The Bachelor viewers think they know who will get the spot and suspect production has been testing the waters by putting her front and center as much as possible lately.

Here’s who Bachelor Nation suspects will be The Golden Bachelorette lead

After steering Kelsey Anderson all wrong before the Fantasy Suites dates, The Bachelor viewers have seemingly turned their backs on Leslie Fhima.

While she seems the most likely to land the leading role, The Bachelor viewers think it might go to someone else now – and we have to say they may be right.

That’s because Susan Noles has been popping up everywhere. She was on an earlier episode of The Bachelor with the ASKN crew when they judged the Mrs. Right pageant and then returned to give Rachel Nance advice ahead of Fantasy Suites.

Now, she’s back on our screens for the Women Tell All and Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of Susan after she officiated Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding.

One viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their disappointment. They wrote, “With the number of times they showed Susan I was so hoping for an announcement that she was the Golden Bachelorette. They could have at least given us that!”

With the number of times they showed Susan I was so hoping for an announcement that she was the Golden Bachelorette. They could have at least given us that! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/Skafo3q4HT — Jasmine (@01jaz_cr) March 19, 2024

Another felt the same way. They wrote, “all I gotta say is they better not be showing Susan this much and then not make her the Golden Bachelorette.”

all I gotta say is they better not be showing Susan this much and then not make her the Golden Bachelorette #bachelor #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/MPwaP8x9Fd — reality juls (@liljulsie) March 19, 2024

“Susan (aka Kris Jenner Jr) needs to be the Golden Bachelorette. She has heart, class, style and charisma!” yet another fan wrote after seeing Susan at the Women Tell All.

Susan (aka Kris Jenner Jr) needs to be the Golden Bachelorette. She has heart, class, style and charisma! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/S9sLohDLZU — Jess (@dazzle715) March 19, 2024

Many people seem to think that Susan Noles’ appearances from The Golden Wedding and three separate times on The Bachelor are her audition for The Golden Bachelorette lead.

I hope this is Susan’s audition for the Golden Bachelorette because she gets ALL my votes #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fzKZ9oq5Jb — Miss Girl (@SammieSteighner) March 12, 2024

Now, if they’d just hurry up and make that announcement!

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.