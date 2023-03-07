The Bachelor spoilers: Who will be the next Bachelorette 2023?

The verdict is in, and the new Bachelorette has been chosen!

Well, we’re pretty sure.

With only a handful of women left on Zach Shallcross’ current season of The Bachelor, it seems as if the franchise will be going back to its original roots and choosing one of his top contenders to lead the next season of The Bachelorette.

While the last season of The Bachelorette memorably featured two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, only one lucky lady will be taking the reins of her own season later this year.

On Monday, Reality Steve shared his official spoiler on who he believes will be the next Bachelorette. Loyal members of Bachelor Nation know that when it comes to spoilers, the gossip king himself has a strong track record of his predictions checking out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, who did he say will be our newest 2023 Bachelorette? 26-year-old family therapist, Charity Lawson!

Reality Steve says Charity Lawson will become the new Bachelorette

While Charity and Bachelor Zach seem to have an undoubtfully strong connection so far this season, newly leaked photos showed that Charity would not be his final pick this season, leaving the floor wide open for her to become the next leading lady.

Although Reality Steve was confident in his announcement, he still gave a disclaimer about the highly anticipated spoiler.

“Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, as they’ve made last minute changes in the past, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity,” he shared on social media.

He also said that he believes the official announcement will be made by the network in the coming weeks.

Bachelor Nation has mixed reactions to The Bachelorette spoiler

While the news isn’t absolutely set in stone yet, fans have been quick to give their reactions to the spoiler.

Many viewers showed excitement over Charity being the Bachelorette, writing comments such as “Yay!! That’s great news! She’s awesome,” and “Love her!”

One Instagram user even admitted they were hoping Charity would be chosen as the next lead.

Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

However, on the contrary, some fans believe Charity may be a “boring” lead, based on what they’ve seen of her on The Bachelor so far this season.

Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

Others said they were rooting for other top contestants of Zach’s, such as Gabi and Ariel, to become the Season 20 Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson says she joined The Bachelor at the perfect time

When it comes to Charity’s experience in the franchise, she recently opened up about her past relationship and how everything seemed to have led her to be on The Bachelor.

While speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Charity explained how she had been in an on-and-off relationship with her high school boyfriend for six years. She said that after the relationship had become unhealthy, she chose to “pull the plug.”

After a bit of casual dating, Charity chose to focus on herself and really delved into what she was looking for in a potential partner.

The opportunity to join the Season 27 cast of The Bachelor arose shortly after, and Charity said she knew everything was about to “fall into place.”

Although being the Bachelorette may be something she didn’t see coming, it seems as if the Georgia native may be getting more than she originally bargained for.

The Bachelor fans can tune in next week to see Charity continue on in her journey with Zach Shallcross as the two head into her hometown date.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.