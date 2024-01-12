The Bachelor Season 28: Everything to know about Joey Graziadei’s search for love

Joey Graziadei’s search for love began on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, where he vied for the heart of Charity Lawson.

The handsome hunk stole viewers’ hearts with his sincerity about wanting to find a wife and settle down.

At one point, it seemed Charity would be the woman of his dreams, as Joey made it to the final two alongside Dotun Olubeko.

Ultimately, that journey ended in heartbreak for Joey, as Charity chose Dotun, and the couple is now engaged.

However, it wasn’t all bad news because, during the finale, host Jesse Palmer announced that Joey would be the next Bachelor, much to the delight of viewers.

Now, an exciting new journey begins for Joey, who’s determined to find lasting love with someone.

In Season 28, he’ll have a chance to find just his wife, with an unprecedented amount of extraordinary women competing for his heart.

There will be 32 women meeting Joey during the premiere – the most to ever arrive at the mansion in one night, and from what we’ve seen in the teaser, the season will include a rollercoaster of love and heartbreak.

Here’s what you should know about The Bachelor Joey Graziadei

Joey grew up in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, with his close-knit family, including his two sisters, Eleanor and Carly.

He moved to Hawaii after graduating from West Chester University, where he mastered the sport of tennis and studied Communications and Media.

The 28-year-old announced the news of his first official job on Instagram in March 2017, writing, “After graduation, I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai 🎾.”

Joey stayed in that role for over a year, then left for Kukuiula Development Co. as their Head Tennis Professional.

He later moved to Brentwood, Tennessee, for a sales development job and then worked for two other companies in Nashville.

Per his LinkedIn profile, the former Bachelorette contestant is back in Hawaii and at Kukuiula Development Co, this time as their Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador.

The role seems perfect for the sports enthusiast as it entails engaging guests with tennis, hiking, pickleball, golf, and special events.

Here’s what Joey Graziadei is looking for in a life partner

Joey is ready to settle down and find a wife, and he recently revealed exactly what he’s looking for in a life partner.

The Bachelor wants someone outgoing and caring and a woman who shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.

He enjoys surfing, hiking, and ending his days watching the sunset.

Joey has a lot of love to give. The only thing missing is someone to share his life with.

Here’s hoping he finds his true love this season because his story deserves a happy ending.

Season 28 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.