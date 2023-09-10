The Bachelor already filming as Joey Graziadei heads to hometown

It feels like The Bachelorette just ended, and we just found out Joey Graziadei is the next Bachelor lead, but production is wasting no time.

Filming has already started, and teasers are starting to come out.

One of the latest The Bachelor spoilers to emerge includes photos of Joey in his hometown of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

We learned that Joey was in town when a local bakery declared Saturday to be Joey Graziadei Day, as he and The Bachelor film crew would be there.

Joey and the camera crew stopped by the Collegeville Italian Bakery to get some clips for the upcoming season, and the business welcomed fans to stop by — they just had a few rules.

First, anyone coming to gawk at Joey was asked to please bring something to donate to the food bank next door. A list of items they needed was provided.

They also noted that parking was available across the street, and they were still open for business that day.

The bakery also asked those who attended to please not crowd Joey, as he was busy filming and would need space to do so. They also asked people not to loiter as it was, of course, because they were still doing business that day.

We can imagine it was a very busy day for Joey and the bakery.

Joey is ready for this journey

Ahead of filming The Bachelor, Joey touched on what was to come.

He was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, and while he didn’t win her heart, he’s now going to embark on his journey for love — and he’s more than ready.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, Joey shared how much he’s grown.

“As for me, I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months,” Joey wrote. “I have grown immensely with my time on the show and know that I’ll always have room for more growth. But I feel more ready than ever to find my person. I know this won’t be easy, but I can promise you that I will give it my all and try to just enjoy the hell out of it. All I can do is be myself through and through and hope I’ll be lucky enough to find love.”

Bachelor Nation loves Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor fans are excited and ready for Joey to take over the top spot on the show when it returns in January.

In fact, when the news was announced that he would be starring next season, social media went wild.

Joey is being hailed as one of the hottest The Bachelor stars in recent history. After a few lackluster seasons with leads that no one was incredibly interested in, we anticipate his season will be a breath of fresh air.

We can’t wait to learn more about Joey and meet the women trying to win his heart.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and will return in January 2024.