Joey Graziadei opens up about personal growth as he gets ready for ‘another love story’ on The Bachelor

At The Bachelorette finale, Joey Graziadei learned that he will be the next The Bachelor leading man as he looks for love following his split with Charity Lawson.

Joey was a Bachelorette fan-favorite, with many viewers hoping he would be Charity’s final choice.

Since Charity chose Dotun, who seems to be perfect for her in every way, it was a no-brainer that Joey would be the perfect Bachelor.

In fact, some have even said that he’s the hottest Bachelor lead in a long time, and we’re not arguing that.

Joey is good-looking, charming, and all-around, he just seems like a nice guy.

He’s also sparked an excitement in Bachelor Nation that we haven’t seen in a long time.

Joey Graziadei opens up about The Bachelorette breakup and moving on to The Bachelor

Just days after The Bachelorette finale and learning that he’ll be the next lead on The Bachelor, Joey took to Instagram to share what he’s learned over the last several months.

His message was lengthy and started out with him asking for some grace as he’s still processing all that has happened.

Joey also made sure to congratulate Charity and Dotun, whom he called “unbelievable individuals that deserve a lifetime of happiness.”

Then, he addressed his upcoming role on The Bachelor.

“As for me, I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months,” Joey wrote. “I have grown immensely with my time on the show and know that I’ll always have room for more growth. But I feel more ready than ever to find my person. I know this won’t be easy, but I can promise you that I will give it my all and try to just enjoy the hell out of it. All I can do is be myself through and through and hope I’ll be lucky enough to find love.”

Joey is ready for another love story

Joey Graziadei closed his message by saying, “Here’s to another love story,” and we are certainly ready.

Bachelor Nation is, for the most part, very excited that he was chosen to lead the next season. After a few years of Bachelor stars that just haven’t been that exciting, especially considering that Matt James wasn’t even a part of Bachelor Nation before his casting and no one was excited about Clayton Echard, it’s nice to have a new lead that fans can get behind.

On The Bachelorette finale, Jesse told him that in just a few weeks, they’d be flying women out from all over who want to get to know him better.

We can’t wait to see what his season holds, and it’s a safe bet that he’ll be great for ratings when The Bachelor kicks back up again in a few months.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.