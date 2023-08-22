The Bachelor lead revealed on The Bachelorette finale and he’s the ‘hottest Bachelor we’ve had in a while’

The Bachelor lead was announced at The Bachelorette finale after Charity Lawson handed out her final rose.

The announcement has Bachelor Nation in shambles, as he’s exactly the lead many were hoping for.

So when Jesse Palmer announced that Joey Graziadei would be the next Bachelor, social media lit up.

The Bachelor fans are excited to learn even more about Joey than we did on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette.

His search for love should be fun and interesting, as Jesse promised that dozens of beautiful women would be flying in just to get to know him.

And we’re betting some are already preparing to apply for The Bachelor next season because of all the buzz around Joey, with many calling him one of the best-looking Bachelors in years.

Jesse Palmer asked Joey Graziadei if he’s ready ‘to turn the page and give love another shot’

Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette finale was three hours long, and part of it featured Joey getting dumped as Charity chose Dotun Olubeko for her final rose.

Another part featured Jesse’s sit down with Joey, who had just been dumped. It was then that Jesse introduced Joey as the new Bachelor lead. Understandably, his emotions were all over the place on finale night, going from being dumped to becoming the new star in the span of a few hours.

“I’m just going to go out on a limb here and say, I think Bachelor Nation is pretty happy you’re the new Bachelor. Amiright?” Jesse said as the crowd exploded.

Still keeping his cool, Joey responded, “Definitely surreal. Um, It’s sinking in very slowly but I’m trying my best just to stay present [and] enjoy it, but this is crazy. I’ll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, didn’t know this is what my life was turning into at this moment, so…yeah, crazy stuff but exciting.”

After pointing out that Joey’s heartbreak was “really real” following Charity’s rejection, Jesse asked, “How ready do you feel like you are to turn the page and give love another shot?”

“More ready than I was in that moment,” Joey shot back. Keep in mind that the finale is shot live in studio, but the filming of Charity’s season actually finished months ago, and he was dumped in Fiji back then, so he’s had some time to get over the breakup before Jesse’s big reveal.

Bachelor Nation is excited for ‘hottest Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei

The excitement for Joey Graziadei to take over as The Bachelor lead is palpable as Bachelor Nation reacts to social media.

It seems that this announcement has been the most exciting one in a long time, as fans of the show weren’t nearly as excited about recent stars like Zach Shallcross and Clayton Echard.

In fact, Joey is being called “the hottest Bachelor we’ve had in a while” by one fan on Twitter.

And that sentiment has been matched in many other tweets, including this one below that says, “Joey is the most attractive Bachelor ever. Viewer count gonna be off the charts next season. #thebachelor I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

As we predicted, women are already to sign up with one writing, “Me signing myself up after finding out Joey’s the new bachelor.”

Now that we know who The Bachelor will be, it’ll be a long wait until January when the ABC reality series is expected to premiere.

The Bachelorette is on hiatus.