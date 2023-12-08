The Bachelor Season 28 sneak peek teases Joey Graziadei’s rollercoaster of love and heartbreak

It’s almost time for Season 28 of The Bachelor to begin.

Bachelor Nation is so excited for Joey Graziadei to go on his journey to find love. He’s one of the most highly anticipated Bachelor stars in a very long time.

Based on what we’ve seen in the first sneak peek released ahead of the new season, it will be a huge rollercoaster ride.

Naturally, Joey’s season is being teased as “unprecedented” with another “shocking first in Bachelor Nation history.”

As with every Bachelor season we’ve seen, there will be a lot of kissing, and we get a good peek of that in the new trailer.

There will also be tears as Joey gets emotional about some of the surprises along the way.

What doesn’t surprise us at all is that there will be drama among the women competing to win that final rose — and hopefully a proposal from the newest Bachelor star.

Joey Graziadei is on a journey to find love on The Bachelor Season 28

Based on some The Bachelor spoilers, we already know that Joey does find love, though we won’t share who gets the final rose here.

We see that Joey’s ride to the end is bumpy, and it will be, as The Bachelor sneak peek puts it, “an unbelievable worldwide adventure.”

We can’t wait to see what exciting places Joey and his 32 contestants travel to when the series returns in January.

From what we’ve seen so far, Joey and his dates will be jumping off yachts and soaking in wooden hot tubs. They definitely go somewhere Mediterranean, and he’s seen making out on a sunset-lit beach.

All the different locations teased do make Joey’s season look like it will be packed with fun trips and gorgeous backdrops to make for a very romantic and exciting ride.

Joey Graziadei’s women manage to make it dramatic despite all the travel

In the lengthy trailer, we get a peek at what goes on between the women, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they are not getting along.

We see that, even when the women are having it out during a sit down where several women are going back and forth, they’re still arguing about Joey and the time they believed they were entitled to.

There will be plenty of making out, tears, arguing, heartbreak, and even a tease that someone leaves right before the final rose is handed out, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.