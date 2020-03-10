The Bachelor liveblog: Part 2 of unspoiled season 24 finale as it happens

Last night, it took ABC two hours to let us know that Madison kind of might have broken up with Peter, and she might have left, but we don’t know for sure. We do know for sure, however, that Peter’s mother cries two nights in a row and also has Some Things to Say to young ladies who refuse their son’s sexual advances (one of those things is: don’t.)

Liveblog starts at 8/7c. You’re gonna need it because there are no baby kangaroos to save us now.

The Bachelor concludes tonight, Tuesday, March 10, at 8/7c on ABC.

Liveblog now.

My wish for Peter is that he and any remaining contestants enunciate.

-Peter’s ex Kelly is in the house, as is Neil Lane The Official Jeweler of The Bachelor, with a briefcase. It just struck me that my own marriage proposal was trash, as it did not take place in front of one of my exes and a live audience that viewed me with contempt.

-Neil Lane shows up and Peter says “I am going to choose…” and for a second I honestly seriously thought he was going to say “Neil Lane” and with that I would have 100% watched every episode of every series this franchise ever had to offer.

-Peter asks Hannah Ann’s father for permission to marry his daughter and his answer is “I trust Hannah Ann’s decision on this” and left unspoken is “I don’t think she’s into being your wife by default but okay.”

-PLOT TWIST: Instead of Peter lying on a ball of denim on a hotel bed, we see Hannah Ann flat on the bed and girl, that is a bold move with your hair two seconds before you go on national television with your almost-proposal.

-“There’s something I just found out…” IT’S NOT ABOUT MADISON IT’S ABOUT HANNAH ANN AND SHE MIGHT NOT COME.

-Peter: “Does she know that Madison’s not here?”

That’s (presumably) the first thing he says. The FIRST THING he’s concerned about. FIRST. THING.

-…Oh of course, never mind, of course she’s coming.

-High heels and a white dress with a train on a dirt road. This show is nothing but good life decisions.

-Peter: “My heart chooses you forever” because the other chick left and I guess you’re the only one left so might as well anyway here’s a ring I didn’t pay for.

-Hannah Ann: “I can’t believe you’re all mine! I get to love you forever!”

This is certainly going to end well.

-There’s 97 minutes left, that’s how I know.

-But first, you WILL watch a preview of Listen to Your Heart.

-Peter tells his family “I am engaged. And it’s to my person.” So there’s still space for Neil Young!

-The producers clearly told Peter to stretch this out as long as possible, which causes Barb to launch a thousand memes.