The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez announces third pregnancy in the most interesting way

Bekah’s back with baby number three!

Bekah Martinez, who made her mark in the franchise as the young frontrunner on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, has officially revealed her pregnancy to fans.

However, in typical Bekah fashion, a little extra creative effort was put into the announcement post.

The 28-year-old made a claymation stop-motion video to recreate the moment she found out that she was pregnant.

The fun, animated clip first showed the mini movie’s title, three, which was typed on a cardboard computer setup.

Then a clay version of Bekah was then seen going into the bathroom and taking a pregnancy test, which was revealed to have two lines.

The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez gets creative for pregnancy announcement

Next, she went back into the bedroom to tell her fiance, Grayston Leonard, that he was about to be a father of three.

The stop motion video then flipped through a calendar of the upcoming months before stopping on September, where the 30th was circled in red crayon, marking her due date.

The last part of the adorable announcement clip showed Bekah, her fiance, and their two kids, Ruth and Franklin, all standing outside as she rubbed her baby bump.

“You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it! 🤰🏻,” the Bachelor alum proclaimed in her caption.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Bekah’s fun video

Not only did members of Bachelor Nation swoop in with their congratulations to Bekah and her family, but many couldn’t help but give a shoutout to her creativity in the video.

“Welp, this just won the internet. Congratulations!!” Sarah Herron, who has been dealing with the recent loss of her newborn, wrote on the post.

Fellow Bachelor alum and mother Amanda Stanton said the video was the “cutest thing” she had ever seen. “I want to watch an entire movie of this,” she continued.

Another fellow Bachelor mama, Ashley Iaconetti, also chimed in to give her congratulations and tell Bekah that her video was “so creative!”

While the news is surely exciting, Bekah has been known to get real about the struggles of motherhood from time to time, and now with a third baby on the way, new challenges are sure to arrive for the former reality star.

Bekah details the difficulties of motherhood

In a recent post, Bekah opened up about the judgments she sometimes feels as a mother when making certain choices for her children.

Alongside a photo of Ruth and Franklin, Bekah first wrote that words “can’t even describe the love” she feels for her kids. However, she continued on in a vulnerable caption about how exhausting being a mother can be.

“And yet, like so many other moms, I often feel burnt out and like my life and marriage takes a backseat. The last few years haven’t been easy, but they’ve been so worth it,” she wrote.

“It’s hard to admit I’m not exactly the mother I envisioned. It’s hard to admit I need a greater level of support.”

The mother of (soon to be) three continued to explain her decision to send her kids to a residential academy, believing it will provide them a “strong educational foundation, a connection with the earth, a robust social life, and structure to guide them through the rhythms of life.”

She finished the post by thanking her supportive fans and telling her critical followers to take their judgment elsewhere.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.