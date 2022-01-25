Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr reveals he’s getting a vasectomy

The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk is getting a vasectomy after having twins with wife Lauren. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr shared he is officially getting a vasectomy after having three children with his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

Arie spoke for the first time last year about his plans to schedule a vasectomy in the future. He revealed on the Almost Famous Podcast that he had felt overwhelmed by his family of five on a trip to Hawaii.

Although he has clearly been thinking about it for a while now, Arie appeared to hint that his vasectomy is happening in the near future or even today with a post to his Instagram story.

“Getting mentally ready for my vasectomy,” Arie captioned a photo of himself drinking out of a mug while hanging out in a sweatshirt.

Arie followed up this story with a cute video of his oldest daughter, Alessi, captioned “Haha she’s too cute to handle.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr tells why he’s getting a vasectomy

Both Arie and Lauren have gushed about their family and their children, constantly posting cute photos and videos to their social media. They most recently welcomed twins this past year, which the couple has now stated will be the last addition to their family.

Pic credit: @ariejr/Instagram

Both Lauren and one of the twins, Senna, experienced complications after the birth. Senna was kept in the NICU for breathing problems while Lauren was hospitalized for a severe case of mastitis.

Arie also spoke on struggling after the twins were born with a lack of sleep and being overwhelmed on their first trip together. He also cited his age as a factor in the decision to get a vasectomy, saying he wanted to be able to be active with all of his children.

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk celebrate their third anniversary

Arie and Lauren had a rocky start to their relationship when he initially proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of his season. However, he soon broke up with Becca when he couldn’t get over Lauren.

As devastating as the scene was, it appears the former Bachelor made the right decision as his and Lauren’s relationship has only grown stronger.

Arie and Lauren recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary at home with their children after a planned trip was derailed when the couple became sick. They didn’t appear too sad, however, as the family snuggled up for a cute family photo.

The pair have been open about their journey and their decision to stop having children after the twins. We will no doubt continue to get adorable updates from the family, and we wish Arie well as he navigates through the procedure.

The Bachelor returns January 31st at 8/7c on ABC.