Teresa Giudice’s ‘beautiful dorters’ share sister video: ‘my best friends’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is nearly over, and viewers couldn’t be happier.

It’s been a rollercoaster season, with nothing resolved.

Teresa Giudice has repeatedly been the subject of controversy, and viewers have criticized her for allowing her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, to sit at the table with the other ladies.

However, Teresa’s daughters have been a massive part of her storyline over the last 14 years. Viewers have watched Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana grow up on Bravo. Audriana was born during filming, and Dina Manzo was named her godmother.

Gia has been featured the most prominently, but Audriana has been a topic of conversation, especially with her dance competitions. Her competitions were also a point of contention between Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Despite everything going on with their mom and Luis “Louie” Ruelas, the girls have managed to forge a close bond and remain close with their dad, Joe Giudice.

Teresa Giudice’s ‘dorters’ enjoy sister time

Gia and Milania Giudice are active on TikTok and often share special moments there.

Most recently, the sisters got together to spend a weekend together before Gabriella and Milania Giudice went to college again after a summer back home.

Milania shared a video of her and her sisters singing Paparazzi while in the mirror. All were made up for the night, and Milania was sporting her natural hair, just like her mom’s.

The comment section lit up with praise for Teresa Giudice’s daughters.

RHONJ viewers will know that Teresa’s pronunciation of daughters is a running joke, which played into some of the comments.

One TikTok user wrote, “Beautiful dorterssss.”

Someone else dubbed them the “Guidice Beauties 😍”

Another user suggested the girls get their own spin-off show. Something with the Bravo kids was being worked on, and Gia Giudice was a part of it.

One more said, “I love these sisters 🥰❤️🙌🏻”

What’s next for Teresa Giudice on RHONJ?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has ended with only the pseudo-reunion left to air.

Nothing is set to be decided for Season 15 until next year, but if rumors are to be believed, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania will be asked back.

If Teresa returns, we can expect Gia to appear with her mom, especially when they discuss anything related to the RHONJ women.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.