Teresa Giudice shows off ‘new hair’ for holiday season

Teresa Giudice has said out with the old and in with the new this holiday season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is looking forward, not back, as she gears up to say goodbye to 2024.

It’s been quite a year for the RHONJ OG, with the show going on pause and her recent stint on House of Villains, so it makes sense she’s ready for a change.

Teresa showed off her new hairstyle from the front and back on Instagram today.

Wearing her own merch to promote love, Teresa revealed her dark locks were gone. Now, she’s sporting fuller hair. It’s lighter in color and much longer than her previous do.

“Going into the new year light as a feather. Loving my new hair 24 ‘ @luciahairextensions invisible hair extensions & color available @cazoobeauty #newyear # newhair #newlocks #lovelovelove #turningthetables 💜,” she captioned her look.

RHONJ fans react to Teresa Giudice’s new do

The comments section of Teresa’s IG post was flooded with reactions to her switching things up. One of those replies came from Jackie Goldschneider.

“So pretty! Change is good ❤️,” wrote Teresa’s former foe turned friend.

One fan remarked, “melissa will have this color next week”, while another expressed love for the new Tre.

Fans and alums support the Real Housewife. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Several others gushed over Teresa’s change, commenting on her eyes looking “lighter” and calling the color beautiful.

“you look@EXACTLY like NONNO HERE!!!” posted a fan, and someone else thinks Teresa looks like her daughter Milania Giudice.

More fans compliment Teresa. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Even though Teresa tends to get trolled this time, it was nothing but positive vibes regarding her change-up.

Teresa Giudice is living her best life amid RHONJ pause

The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is up in the air following a destructive Season 14. Despite not knowing if she will return to the show, Teresa continues to be all Namestate about life.

Hot on the heels of her House of Villains elimination, Teresa keeps booked and busy with her Turning The Tables By Teresa Giudice podcast, where she recently advised Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent.

Teresa has also been spending time promoting various meet and greets; like her Dish N Divas Drag Show in January.

Despite the constant rumors about their relationship, Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Luis Ruelas, are still going strong. Their love bubble hasn’t burst, and Teresa happily lets people know that whenever she can.

Teresa Giudice has a new do to show off this holiday season. What do you think of it?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.