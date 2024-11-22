Andy Cohen offers a worrying update about RHONJ future

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s future looks less certain by the week.

We already knew that producers were going back to the drawing board for the show and that there was a chance it may not even return.

Unfortunately, Andy Cohen’s latest update makes us believe the show is no longer a priority for Bravo.

In a new interview with Deadline, the producer discussed the current state of The Real Housewives universe.

When asked about the decision to pause The Real Housewives of Dubai after its recent second season, he said that while he loves that franchise, “a pause is a pause.”

He then said, “We’re looking at what we’re doing with Jersey,” which was effectively paused earlier this year because the cast dynamic got so toxic during Season 14 that the show was split into two sides.

While the season had some great scenes, the toxicity didn’t go down well with fans who believe the series needs a revamp to shift dynamics.

“We are taking our time,” he said before adding that he and his fellow producers “are in no rush” to bring the show back for a new season.

RHONJ will not be back on the air soon

Hearing that there’s no rush suggests that the focus is not on RHONJ and that the network could ultimately decide that another season isn’t needed.

There was much talk about the show’s diminished ratings during Season 14.

But now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County have returned to series lows, RHONJ is currently the top-rated entry.

This revelation could theoretically mean that the changes to RHONJ will not be as severe as anticipated and that the network will hold off as long as possible to start filming, hoping that most of the ladies will be open to working through their issues.

One cast member probably won’t be invited back

It’s hard to imagine Danielle Cabral being invited back because the show will be trying to distance itself from violence, and she was a bit too unpredictable.

It would be far easier for her to return if she took accountability for her outbursts, but she’s sent mixed messages since filming concluded, which hasn’t earned her any more fans.

The Real Housewives universe has been in doubt recently due to diminished ratings, so it will be interesting to see which direction executives go with it.

It’s hard to imagine an outright cancellation, but there’s no telling what’s happening nowadays.

What are your thoughts on the lack of answers about the show’s future?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. You can stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.