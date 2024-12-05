RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice gives Lala Kent advice on ‘attracting’ a guy

Vanderpump Rules has been a big topic over the past few days after news broke that the series is getting a full reboot.

Another show possibly heading down that road is The Real Housewives of New Jersey. We’re waiting with bated breath for an update on that.

Meanwhile, Teresa recently had Lala on her podcast to dish and the duo had much to discuss during the episode.

Lala has been single since she split from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her first child, Ocean.

However, the 34-year-old might be single longer if she listens to Teresa.

The OG gave some tried-and-true advice on attracting her person, noting that she did the same and found her now-husband, Luis Ruelas.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice advises Lala Kent about attracting a guy

Lala joined Teresa on the latest episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables, and the duo had a lot to talk about.

Lala revealed that she’s currently single and focused on being a mom to her girls, noting that she doesn’t need a man.

“Take your time; love will come when it’s ready,” Teresa told the Vanderpump Rules star, adding that when it’s time for Mr. Right to find her, he will.

In the meantime, the mom of four told Lala to enjoy the time with her kids and be content with that.

“When you’re content with yourself, you exude that, and you’re going to attract your person,” said Teresa. “You’re gonna exude that… Your guy is going to find you.”

That’s how Teresa attracted Luis when she was single with four girls.

“When I met Luis, I was very confident of who I was, doing it all on my own,” shared the 52-year-old, who then told Lala that the same thing would happen to her.

Here’s what Lala said about Vanderpump Rules

If you’re wondering what Lala said about Vanderpump Rules, get ready to be disappointed.

She touched on the show but not about the series getting rebooted with a whole new cast.

The podcast episode might have been taped before that news broke.

She did talk about another surprising revelation — the closure of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Lala, who’s close friends with Schwartz, knew what was happening before it was shared publicly, and she thinks the fallout from Scandoval led to the restaurant’s demise.

“It’s just really sad to me because I think it really had a lot of potential, but that entire scandal changed people’s lives,” reasoned the Bravo star. “It’s sad that he had to deal with the repercussions of someone else’s actions.”

Check out Lala and Teresa’s chat below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.