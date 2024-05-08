Teresa Giudice says Taylor Swift knew who she was before their viral photo

Teresa Giudice had tongues wagging when she snagged a photo with Taylor Swift at Coachella in April, and now she’s sharing more details about meeting the Cruel Summer singer.

The photo of Taylor and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went viral after it was initially shared by Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas.

Once the photo started circulating it garnered quite a reaction from critics making jokes at Teresa’s expense.

A Bravo page posted a photo of the duo and wrote “Taylor Swift posing with a fan at Coachella” and the jokes didn’t end there.

However, the 51-year-old had the last laugh because according to her, Taylor knew exactly who she was when they met at the popular music festival.

Meanwhile, Teresa confessed that she snapped a selfie with the pop star because her friend Jennifer Aydin is a Swifty, but now the OG has joined the fandom.

Teresa Giudice snapped a photo with Taylor Swift for her best friend Jennifer Aydin

The RHONJ star was a guest on The Talk and the first thing they delved into was the viral photo from Coachella where she posed with Taylor Swift.

Teresa said she was in the VIP area with Luis when Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce walked past them.

“My husband’s like ‘babe that’s Taylor Swift,'” said Teresa, who noted that she usually doesn’t ask celebrities for photos.

However, after Luis kept prodding her, Teresa felt she should do it for BFF Jennifer Aydin, a proud Swifty.

“So then I was like, oh my God I’m gonna do this for Jennifer Aydin,” Teresa told The Talk co-hosts. “Jennifer Aydin loves Taylor Swift.”

After meeting the pop star, Teresa has become a big fan of the blonde beauty.

“I have to say Taylor Swift was so sweet. I’m such a Swifty now,” exclaimed the Bravo Housewife. “I’m such a fan, she was such a sweetheart, she really was.”

Teresa says Taylor Swift knew who she was

During her chat with Jerry O’Connell and Camilla Luddington, she shared more details about her viral snap with Taylor.

“Did she know who you were?” Camilla asked.

“When I went up to her I’m like ‘Do you know who I am?’ and then she said, ‘Yeah,’ confessed Teresa.

“I said, ‘Can I take a picture with you?’ And ​her bodyguard moved away, and then we took a picture together and she was like really so sweet.”

Check out Teresa Giudice’s appearance on The Talk below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.