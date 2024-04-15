Teresa Giudice slammed over Taylor Swift Coachella picture: ‘An agnel and a demon’

The haters are coming for Teresa Giudice after she posed with Taylor Swift at Coachella in a picture that has gone viral.

Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, caused a frenzy at the annual music festival, with fans hoping to get a shot of them.

It turns out Teresa isn’t just a fan but managed to get Taylor to pose for a picture.

The image was featured on Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, Instagram Stories before it was shared to several IG accounts.

One of those Instagram accounts was @bravobreakingnews with a caption that read, “Taylor Swift posing with a fan at Coachella 😅 #RHONJ #Coachella #bravobreakingnews.”

The comments section became flooded, telling Tayler to run, as well as blasting The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice slammed over Taylor Swift Coachella picture

“An angel and a demon met at Coachella…” wrote one critic, while another said, “Taylor has no idea who Teresa is.”

There was one comment making fun of Teresa and her lips, which we know, happens a lot. One critic even laughed at the caption, referring to Teresa as a fan, and suggested that’s how she should be referred to always.

“Stay away from her taylor” said a critic.

A different critic declared, “Taylor has too much class for this one!”

Another felt bad for Taylor writing, “Poor Taylor, how uncomfortable for her.”

Other comments included critics telling Taylor to run away from Teresa and also warning the singer Teresa would ruin her, as well as one that insisted Taylor should have passed on the photo op.

“Taylor wondering who this old lady with blown up lips is.TAYYYLLLAAAAAA.” read a comment.

“Yes just another nobody fan acting like she’s somebody” said another remark.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg as Teresa continued to get blasted for posing with Taylor Swift.

Critics blast Louie Ruelas for calling Teresa Giudice and Taylor Swift ‘QUEENS’

In true thirsty fashion, Louie shared the image to his IG account. If the photo wasn’t enough to bring out the Tre haters, Louie’s caption sure did.

“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia,” Louie wrote.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with people having an issue with Louie putting Taylor and Teresa in the same category.

“I think Taylor swift is on a different level then your wife,” snapped a critic with a different one, adding, “Stop. Please. Taylor is no where near your wife.”

One critic questioned if Taylor even knew Teresa. There was a critic who suggested Teresa could take a few pointers from Taylor on being a decent person.

The singer was also declared the only queen of the two women.

“Ummm Teresa is a peasant compared to Taylor… no @louiearuelas there is only one Queen,” was one of the best comebacks in the comments section.

Telling Taylor to run away from Teresa was also a theme on Louie’s IG post.

Taylor Swift posing with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has critics on the warpath.

Season 14 of RHONJ kicks off in a couple of weeks, so the Tre haters and defenders will be out in full force. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel Fuda was slammed for a cast photo, and the season hasn’t even started yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.