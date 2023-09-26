Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance — Everything we know

A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance seems to be heating up, as the singer recently attended the NFL star’s game and was able to cheer on the tight end.

While some may have thought Swift, 33, was there as a sports fan or friend, it seems more than that based on recent indications.

A video clip went viral in which Swift is seen celebrating after quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Kelce, 33, in the endzone for one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ several touchdowns.

They’ve become the talk of the town, including Swifties, sports fans, and many others, as they seem to be the latest celebrity couple making waves.

However, many people are likely wondering if Swift and Kelce are officially together and how they ever linked up to begin with.

Here’s what is known about the rumored power couple’s meeting, dating, and possible relationship status.

Kelce wanted to give Swift a special bracelet at her concert

With the Shake It Off singer out of her relationship with Joe Alywin this past April, a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl star stepped up to patiently and persistently shoot his shot.

The first speculation about Kelce’s interest in Taylor Swift started in July. During their New Heights Podcast, Jason Kelce mentioned how his brother attended Swift’s concert as part of the Eras Tour.

Kelce revealed that there were friendship bracelets at the Swift concerts, and while he got a bunch of them, he wanted to give one to the singer with his number on it.

However, he shared that she “doesn’t talk” before or after her shows because she has to save her voice. So he was disappointed he couldn’t give her the gift.

@newheightshow Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @Taylor Swift? … asking for a friend 😅 @Buffalo Wild Wings NEW EPISODE OUT NOW! Link in bio ♬ original sound – New Heights

Kelce joked that he “took it personal” that Swift didn’t want to meet him during that particular opportunity. However, his brother suggested that maybe Swift, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, was still upset about the Chiefs beating them in February’s Super Bowl, or she just didn’t want to talk to him.

The Swift and Kelce dating hints persisted

The NFL season officially started several weeks ago, but hints that Kelce was interested in Swift kept dropping in preseason and beyond. That included a fun Chiefs bit on their TikTok where players shared who their celebrity crushes were.

Answers included Megan Good, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Lopez. Kelce got to the camera with a teammate who said “Taylor Swift” for Kelce, causing him to chuckle. Kelce didn’t say drop her name himself, instead saying “Christina Aguilera,” pausing and then walking off.

With Swift’s touring schedule slowing down, it seemingly gave her time for dating. Speculation about her and Kelce started after another tease arrived during an August 31 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast. Jason asked Travis if he asked Swift what she thought of his mustache.

“Yeah, we’re not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” Kelce said, chuckling, before adding, “But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

More hints and teases of the two dating arrived with the start of the 2023-24 NFL season. After an Eagles win earlier this month, Jason Kelce got asked about his brother being involved with the singer. He stayed tight-lipped on the topic but said that his brother was “having fun” and “We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

In an episode of The Pat McAfee Show last week, Travis Kelce addressed the rumors about him and Swift. He called the speculation “hilarious,” similar to a game of “telephone.” However, he said he’d shown his interest in the singer.

“I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said, adding, “I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead, and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift attends the Chiefs game and leaves with Kelce

This past Sunday, Swift accepted Kelce’s invite to watch him play his sport of choice against the Chicago Bears. That was a wise choice by Kelce, judging by the fact the Chiefs’ opponents are considered amongst the worst teams in the NFL this season.

Kansas City throttled the NFC’s Bears, 41-10, to improve their record to 2-1 for the season.

Swift got to see the game from Travis’ suite and sat beside his mother, Donna Kelce, for the experience. She even witnessed Kelce catch a pass in the endzone from Mahomes, and the celebratory moment became viral, with the NFL sharing it and many news outlets reporting about it.

Former NFL player Pat McAfee spoke about it on his show again, saying it looked like the two were “having a good time” together and believed something might be happening between them.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..



Taylor Swift went and watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead#PMSLive #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EpcWhRyv6W — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2023

Following the game, Swift and Kelce left together to attend a private afterparty, which included the Kelce family and Chiefs teammates. It resulted in the early shutdown of the trendy Prime Social Rooftop bar atop Ocean Prime restaurant, as Kelce bought it out for the night. Reports suggested the couple looked “very affectionate” during their time together.

Former NFL star Jarrett Payton, the son of legend Walter Payton, was the one who caught the viral video of the moment Swift and Kelce were seen walking together after the game. He talked to TMZ about it, suggesting he felt they were exploring a romantic connection.

“There’s something there between both of them,” Payton said he could tell after seeing them together.

Former #NFL star #JarrettPayton — the one who took *that* viral video of #TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce leaving the Chiefs game together — says the two look like they're the real deal 💕 https://t.co/7a5mRfkijK pic.twitter.com/AiiPHPNTmX — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2023

The NFL also seems to be fully endorsing and embracing the rumors that these two are dating. In addition to sharing the various clips about Swift attending the Chiefs game, they’ve officially changed their Twitter banner to a photo of Swift cheering in the stands.

A source also suggested to ET Online that Swift liked that Kelce pursued her, and he’s the sort of significant other she is looking for.

“Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities,” the source said.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation that the two are dating, but it certainly seems like something is there, and many people are rooting for their Love Story to progress.