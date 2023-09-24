Usher to headline Super Bowl halftime show — Here’s how Kim Kardashian is invovled

Usher has been confirmed to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024!

The NFL, yet again, has found a way to top itself when it comes to the infamous Super Bowl halftime show.

Following up the most-watched halftime show in 2023 with Rihanna debuting pregnant belly, the NFL has lined up Usher to take the stage.

The exciting news was announced early today courtesy of Apple Music and the NFL.

In a video that the singer first dropped on his Instagram, Usher learned he got the high-profile gig.

The news was revealed to him courtesy of none other than Kim Kardashian.

Usher to headline Super Bowl halftime show with Kim Kardashian spilling the big news

Kicking off the announcement, Kim frantically calls Usher, who tries to blow her off because he’s busy in the music studio.

A persistent Kim won’t let him hang up on her, though. Instead, she reveals she’s got some news for him.

“You’re doing the Super Bowl,” Kim spills.

The singer accuses her of joking before she goes on to confirm he’s playing the Apple Music Halftime show in Las Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII. Usher is in disbelief as he and Kim do a little back-and-forth banter, with Kim making fun of herself.

Kim was just one of many who helped announce the news that Usher is the next halftime performer at the Super Bowl. Dion Sanders, Odell Beckham Jr., and Usher himself all got in on spreading the word to the singer.

Usher reacts to Super Bowl halftime show news

Not long after the video was dropped, Usher released a statement reacting to the news that he will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon,” read Usher’s statement via the NFL.

The singer also shared a video to Instagram expressing how happy he was to finally be able to talk about the show, especially considering he’s been keeping it a secret even from his kids. Usher is beyond excited to plan on the grandest stage of all time.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on CBS.

Usher has some big shoes to fill because the last two Super Bowl halftime shows have been off the charts. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar blew up the stage in 2022, and then, of course, Rihanna last year. However, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Usher.

What do you think about Usher headlining the Super Bowl?