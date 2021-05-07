Teresa Giudice reveals surprising moment between boyfriend Louie Ruelas and Joe Gorga that viewers didn’t see

Teresa Giudice shared that her boyfriend, Louie Ruelas, stepped up when her brother needed to go to the hospital. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has overcome plenty of obstacles over the past few years.

After enduring her legal battle and divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice, Teresa spent months focusing on her top properties — her daughters.

And after weathering the worst of the storm and ensuring that her girls, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, were thriving in their own lives, Teresa finally turned a bit of attention in her own direction.

That’s when she found her new boyfriend, Louis “Louie” Ruelas.

During this current season, Teresa was outed by her brother, Joe Gorga, about being in love with her new boyfriend. And while she found it irritating at the time, Joe was adamant that he was just so excited to see his sister happy again.

In a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Teresa and Joe shared another story about Louie and how he stepped up for Joe in a time of need.

Louie took Joe to the hospital

“Nobody knows this either. And my Louie took him [Joe Gorga] to the hospital,” Teresa shared. “Yeah, I texted him. I’m like, ‘my brother doesn’t feel well.’”

According to Joe, he started experiencing pain while on the job and it made him delirious.

“It happened on one of my development sites. I just collapsed, and I rolled around for a good fifteen minutes. Just rolled around [in pain],” Joe confessed to co-stars Frank Catania and Joe Benigno. “I was able to get in my car. I drove home. My kids thought I was drunk. I’m falling all over the place. I’m in agony. I’m in pain.”

What happened next was a pleasant surprise.

“He [Louis] stopped what he’s doing. He’s like, ‘I’m coming to get you.’ And he came, he came over to my house. He got me, picked me up, cradled me up, brought me directly to the emergency room. Took care of me,” Joe recalled.

He continued, “He’s rubbing n in my back. He’s rubbing my shoulders. I was in so much pain, and I was having pains in my kidney, and he’s massaging my kidneys. I mean, it was nice. It really was.”

Teresa says Joe didn’t want to call an ambulance, calls Louie’s actions ‘cute’

Teresa recounted the story to her castmate, Dolores Catania, and said that Louie’s actions while in the hospital with Joe were “cute.”

“He was actually petting him,” Teresa laughed. “So frigging cute. He was, like, petting him, like, cuz that’s how much pain my brother was in. He was, like, taking care of him. He felt so bad for him.”

Dolores responded, “that’s a good way to get indoctrinated into the family.”

“My brother didn’t want to call the ambulance. He was like; he kept saying he was fine, he was fine… meanwhile, he wasn’t fine,” Teresa said.

Teresa apparently then sent a text to Louie and he jumped into action.

“Louie just took it upon himself and went to my brother and then drove him to the hospital.”

Although it May not seem like a huge deal, Joe said the moment was something he won’t forget.

“I mean, the man took care of me. And, you know, I’ll never forget that. That was amazing,” he said. “It was a beautiful moment.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.