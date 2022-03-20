Teresa Giudice reacts to Rihanna’s comments about her parenting skills

Teresa Giudice was pleased with what Rihanna said. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been full of drama, and Teresa Giudice is talking about it.

She recently dished about all things RHONJ and even talked a little bit about what it was like to have Rihanna praise her parenting skills.

After all, viewers have watched Teresa juggle filming and raising four daughters, one of whom was born while the show was airing.

What did Teresa Giudice say about Rihanna’s comments?

While speaking with WTICFM, Teresa Giudice was ready to spill all the tea about The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She is the OG, after all.

The interviewer asked Teresa how it feels to hear that Rihanna said that she is one of the women she looks up to when it comes to motherhood.

Teresa said, “I’m very honored. I was very honored for her to say that. She looks so beautiful being pregnant. She’s going to be an amazing mom.”

She continued, “You see, right there. She doesn’t even know me that well, just from seeing me on TV, and she knows. So, right there, there should be no doubt in anybody’s minds about me or Louie at all.”

There’s been talk about Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ relationship during Season 12, which is why she made the comment. Even Gia Giudice, Teresa’s eldest daughter, appeared to have doubts, though she later commented that she loves Louie and is happy for her mom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are having a tough RHONJ season

This is the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that Luis Ruelas has filmed. He only showed up at the end of the Season 11 reunion taping, so this was new for him.

Teresa Giudice has shown Louie a lot of love after each show airs, especially because some of the conversations among other cast members were about him and his past. She has done her best to shelter him, but she worries a bit more than he does about sharing with the group.

The couple is set to tie the knot this summer, and Teresa recently confirmed her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, will not be one of her eight bridesmaids. This may come up at the reunion, which has yet to be taped.

For now, though, Teresa Giudice is happy and looking forward to a life with Louie and her girls.