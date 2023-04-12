Teresa Giudice posts epic blunder while promoting Ramona Singer’s daughter’s business

Oops! It looks like Teresa Giudice forgot to proofread her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG shared an Instagram Story promoting Bach Boss, the event planning company co-founded by RHONY star Ramona Singer’s daughter Avery.

But rather than writing her own caption for the Story post, Teresa apparently copied and pasted directly from the brand’s PR rep.

“Congrats @averysinger on the launch of her new company @bachboss_ ! Go give her a follow to show your support and if you need any bach planning help, she is your girl! Something like that,” Teresa’s Story read.

The second part of her caption seemed to consist entirely of instructions for Teresa: “Make sure they tag @bachboss_ plz and this is our website if they want to click as well,” the Story read, followed by two praying hands emojis.

Eventually, someone must have pointed out the error to Teresa herself, as the post was later deleted.

Pic credit: @TeresaGiudice/Instagram

Avery Singer launches new business

Avery and her friend Jolie Lauren Golub co-founded the company earlier this year.

Per its Instagram page, Bach Boss offers “party concierge and full service event planning” services, specializing in custom-tailored bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Earlier this year, Avery told the Daily Mail that she and Jolie first landed on the idea while serving as co-maids of honor in a third friend’s wedding.

After pulling off an “epic bachelorette weekend” – and managing to avoid the stress, drama, and arguments over money that often come with such events – the two decided to capitalize on their party planning prowess.

“My favorite thing to do is make itineraries,” Avery told the outlet, adding that the “silver lining of my parents getting divorced” was getting to research and plan out both mother-daughter and father-daughter trips.

“For some people,” she added, planning means “stress and anxiety.”

“But for me,” she continued, “I am obsessed and I love it and I want to make it my full time thing.”

Ramona Singer returning to reality TV

One potential client for Avery’s new business is her mom Ramona.

Back in January, when Bravo reportedly pulled the plug on its RHONY: Legacy spin-off after contract negotiations collapsed, it seemed that Ramona’s time on reality TV might really be over for good.

But now, the project appears to be back on – with a new updated format.

The rebooted RHONY: Legacy will reportedly follow a format similar to Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, following the ladies over a short period of time rather than a full Housewives season.

Fan-favorite longtime cast members Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have reportedly been offered spots on the new show, along with Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, and, of course, Ramona.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.