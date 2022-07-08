Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo reportedly fall out weeks before wedding

Best friends Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudice reportedly fell out weeks before Teresa’s big wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice reportedly has major drama behind-the-scenes. It appears that her longtime best friend and bridesmaid, former star Dina Manzo (Cantin), will not be in attendance at Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Teresa is engaged to fiance Luis Ruelas, and the two plan to tie the knot next month without cameras rolling.

Although nothing is set in stone, rumors suggest that Dina does not plan on attending Teresa’s big day. Teresa and Dina allegedly had a falling out over Luis and Dina’s husband, Dave.

The news was a big shock to fans who have watched the ladies’ friendship blossom throughout the years, and fans have opinions on the latest tea.

Teresa Giudice reportedly falls out with BFF Dina Cantin

Multiple well-placed sources report that Dina is not planning to attend her longtime best friend, Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Dina and Teresa have been friends for a long time, and Dina is supposed to be a bridesmaid at the wedding.

A Bravo fan account called BestOfBravo shared the tea, which Deux Moi and Bravo and Cocktails previously spilled.

The tea alleges the two fell out over an issue between Luis, Teresa’s fiance, and Dave, Dina’s husband.

Pic credit: @bestofbravo/Instagram

The caption read, “As first reported by @deuxmoi and then @bravoandcocktails_, I can also confirm that Teresa and Dina have recently had a falling out over Louie and Dave (Dina’s husband). Also, Dina was supposed to be a bridesmaid in Teresa’s upcoming wedding, but as of now, she is not even planning on attending. Hopefully, this changes and they can work everything out 😢 #RHONJ.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In May, Teresa revealed that Dolores Catania was not invited to her engagement party because of Dina Manzo.

She appeared on The S**t Pig podcast, and Dolores’s exclusion was partially because of Dina. Teresa explained, “It does, that too, yeah. I know her and Dina do not speak, but Dina’s in California. Dolores is here so I can have a relationship with both of them.”

Fans react to Teresa Giudice reportedly falling out with BFF Dina Cantin

Fans shared their opinions about the rumors that longtime BFFs Dina and Teresa were on the outs ahead of Teresa’s big day.

Pic credit: @bestofbravo/Instagram

One fan reacted, “Luis is isolating and destroying Tre’s relationships? SHOCKING! No, really, is anyone actually surprised?”

Another wrote, “not shocking at all. teresa has no loyalty except to herself.”

Pic credit: @bestofbravo/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “First Louie and Joe and now Louie and Dave….who’s the common denominator.”

A comment read, “Luis is effectively cutting her off from people,” and red flag emojis.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.