Teen Mom viewers react to new combined-cast spinoff: The Next Chapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 in the first spinoff of its kind within the franchise. With news of the combined-cast spinoff, Teen Mom viewers shared their opinions.

Monsters & Critics previously reported in March that MTV was already in the production stages of the new show. Since then, the rumor mill has been swirling with theories on the newly-slated spinoff.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to combine OG, 2 casts

MTV confirmed the spinoff (initially being referred to as Teen Mom Legacy) last week and promised viewers that it’s in production and to expect its premiere in the “near future.”

From Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, there are eight moms being reported as cast members. From Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd are reportedly joining the cast. From Teen Mom 2, it’s suspected that Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus are on the payroll.

The merging of casts meant pay cuts for some of the moms, since not all of their stories will receive as much air time. Also, former Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry confirmed that she turned down the opportunity, while it appears that Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee wasn’t even asked to participate.

With news of the castmates from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 joining forces, viewers took to Reddit to discuss the format of the new show.

Teen Mom viewers share reactions to spinoff, TMTNC

One viewer felt that it’s time the franchise calls it quits: “They need to stop milking this s**t, come on. The kids are teenagers themselves at this point. I swear they just want to be filming just in case one of the kids becomes a teen parent themselves which is disgusting if true imo.”

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, writing, “Exploiting your kids at any age is bad enough, but continuing to exploit them into their teenage years is truly disgusting.”

More of the drama is what another Redditor is hoping for with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC), who commented, “If this is more about them interacting with each other than showing more drama in their lives I’ll be very disappointed.”

“Maybe someday we’ll have a new Golden Girls, except it’ll be the elderly TM girls,” joked another Redditor.

Reportedly, the format for TMTNC will only include the most interesting storylines. A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Only the girls with actual events happening in their lives that are film-worthy will make the final cut.”

Viewers will have to wait to find out whether TMTNC can deliver the drama they feel they’ve been missing for several seasons.

