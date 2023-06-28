Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 4 trailer features two weddings and a lap dance

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is back for a new season, and all your favorites have returned to share more of their lives with us.

Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Jade Cline, and their families are all back for Season 4.

The trailer for the new season features some fun interactions between the cast, who have a lot of life changes going on.

You can expect to see some sweet moments with the moms and their kids.

And, of course, the show will not be without its shared family drama.

Jade Cline’s mom was featured in the trailer, and let’s just say the pair still has a lot of work to do on their relationship.

Ashley Jones and Jade Cline are ready to get married

The season will feature the weddings of Jade Cline and Ashley Jones — although we didn’t see any glimpse of their weddings in the snippet.

What we saw was all the festivities leading up to their big days as the brides were in “full wedding planning mode” as they tried on a slew of stunning gowns.

One wedding that we won’t get to see is the one between Leah Messer and her former fiance Jaylan Mobley who split in late 2022.

The mom of three and her ex-fiance are also featured in the trailer as they navigate their split.

“Breakups are f**king hard, but I do hope we can remain friends,” said Leah in the clip.

The Teen Mom stars and their exes are getting along

Briana and her ex Devoin threw us for a loop in the trailer as the two are getting along quite well; some would say too well. Are the former lovers planning to rekindle their romance?

The clip showed Briana giving Devoin a lapdance at a group event as the other cast members cheered on the antics in the background.

Briana also talked with her mom about Nova’s dad and told her, “Devoin is hitting on me.”

Another pair of exes getting along surprisingly well is Maci and Ryan, and that’s something we haven’t seen in forever, but how long will that last?

Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Baltierra are moving into their dream homes

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars are also moving up in life with lots to celebrate.

Catelynn and her family are moving into a fancy new home, and so are Cheyenne and her husband Zach–who tied the knot on the show last season.

“New season, new house, and new husband,” said Cheyenne in the clip.

Meanwhile, one thing that’s not going well for Cheyenne is her friendship with Ashley, but it’s not for lack of trying, so let’s see if they will make amends by the end of the season.

All that, plus so much more to come when Season 4 returns on a new night.

Season 4 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.